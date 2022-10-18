Ozarks Technical Community College is inviting the public to participate in a community listening session.
The event will be held at the Table Rock Campus, located at 10698 Historic Hwy. 165 in Hollister on Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m.
The session, which will be held in the Table Rock Community Room, gives community members an opportunity to participate in OTC’s vision for their 2023-2028 strategic plan. Public feedback will help to inform goals and plans for the next five years.
Those interested should R.S.V.P. by contacting Devon Ellis at elloisd@otc.edu. For more information about the community listening session, go to ask@otc.edu or call (417) 447-7500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.