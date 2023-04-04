Hollister residents will soon see a slight increase in their monthly rate for trash services.
The Board of Aldermen approved an Allied Waste Services bid for trash services in Hollister on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The trash collection company requested a $0.66 rate increase over the current monthly rate of $14.48. Each residential housing unit having a city water connection and which does not pay for commercial trash pickup is required to pay for trash, rubbish and garbage collection as part of their monthly fees.
Customers will be notified of the rate change on their April 15 utility bill and in the May city newsletter. The rate change will go into effect on May 15.
Per city code 240.060, the trash rate may be amended by resolution from time to time upon 30 days notice to customers of the change.
For more information, contact the city of Hollister at (417) 334-3262 or visit www.cityofhollister.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.