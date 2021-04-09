Visitors are, once again, welcome to come out and learn about the trout program and to feed the fish at the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery.
Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and Conservation Center has opened up all the raceways for public viewing. However, the conservation center is not open to the public. Fish feeding machines are now available for use, but patrons are required to bring their own quarters, as change can not be made at this time, according to Interpretive Center Manager Alison Bleich.
The hatchery is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. till 5 p.m. for visitors, although tours and indoor learning is not currently available due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Bleich.
“Last year we closed in March and were closed until September due to COVID,” said Bleich. “In September, we opened with two raceways and were outside only. We did that until December, then the state closed everything again until their county reached a certain lower percentage of positive cases. We were having to monitor the COVID cases in the area. In February, we reached a case number where they said we could open.”
The hatchery opened partially in February. In the middle of March, they were allowed to open fully, according to Bleich.
“We got our feed machines back, and we have all the raceways open again,” said Bleich. “So visitors can do anything they did before outside, we just have the buildings closed and we aren’t planning on opening those up anytime soon. We can’t make change for anyone at this time either, that was a compromise to get the feed machines back. We could have the machines but aren’t able to give out quarters. We wanted them back because that is what people really want and it has been a bonus because having people feed the fish themselves has the fish spreading out more.”
With the building and inside learning programs not going on right now, Bleich says that staff have been more available for those who have questions and to teach about the trout program while social distancing outside.
“If visitors want to know about the trout, now is the best time because our staff is outside all day and they can ask questions anytime,” said Bleich. “Whereas before, we may have been inside, getting permits and making change. The indoor area could get so packed with people that sometimes visitors did not want to try to come back in to ask questions. Now we are outside with them so it has been easier for us to educate and people have learned a lot more because we are right there. It has been different but there have been some benefits.”
Visitors also have the opportunity to learn about the trout program with a PA system that staff implements to educate visitors during their visits.
“We are not doing traditional tours,” said Bleicher. “We do have a PA system set up with two speakers and periodically throughout the day we will give 10 to 15 minutes. And because our staff is outside all day now, if they have more questions we are right there to answer them.”
The center has had one in-person outdoor learning program since the initial shutdown due to COVID, the Owl Prowl, which was held on March 26. They have also held several virtual events throughout the last year, according to Bleich.
“Potentially we might do more in-person outdoor programs later this year, but we get really busy here, just like everywhere else in Branson come May through August,” said Bleich. “We generally stick to the trout program during the summertime. That takes up a lot of our time so during the summer we don’t do as many additional programs just because I don’t have enough staff and we are just too busy during the day.”
Bleich said that they do plan on doing more virtual programs this year.
“We have been doing virtual programs during this time,” said Bleich. “We don’t do a ton compared to some of the other centers, but we have been doing them on a regular basis. And those are not going away. Even if we do in-person programs we will still be doing the virtual ones.”
According to Bleich, no programs, in-person or virtual, are planned right now because staff is busy with hatchery visitors.
“During spring break, all the staff were outside all day long and were so busy answering questions and giving presentations all day,” said Bleich. “When we get to educate visitors, to me, those are also in-person events. Except when we set up an official program we are limited on our attendance numbers. If I have 30 to 40 people watching or listening to a presentation outside social distancing during our regular open hours, that is a win win situation.”
According to Bleich, whenever there is an event, in-person or virtual, scheduled they put it on their website and people can sign up for email and text alerts for upcoming events.
For more information visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/shepherd-hills-fish-hatchery.
