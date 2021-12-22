The Stone County Emergency Services celebrated 2021 by presenting several awards to employees.
Awards for Dispatcher of the Year, Dispatch Supervisor of the Year and Directors Award were given out to outstanding employees of the SCES, according to a post on the SCES Facebook page.
- Mason Patrick was awarded Dispatcher of the Year
- Danielle Munro was awarded Dispatcher Supervisor of the Year
- Dallas Spragg was awarded the Directors Award
“These folks have demonstrated incredible service and skills throughout the year for all of the employees, fire departments, police departments and EMS, and residents of Stone County, Missouri,” stated the post.
