The Branson Veterans Task Force remembers those who served with a wreath laying ceremony.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. the community is invited to attend the Wreaths Across America event at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery.
According to the Wreaths Across America Branson Veterans Task Force website, each year on National Wreath Day wreaths are placed on veteran’s gravesites across the United States.
Veterans Task Force Board Member and Event Chair Becky Jewsbury told the Branson Tri-Lakes News this is the second year for the event in Branson.
“We started last year, which in the middle of a pandemic was difficult, but Branson rallied and we were able to cover all of the graves last year,” Jewsbury said. “The (Branson area) really stepped up to the plate, as they always do to make sure all of our veterans were honored.”
There are about 1,100 veterans’ graves which will have wreaths placed on them, according to Jewsbury.
“We have about 1,100 veterans who have been laid to rest at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery,” Jewsbury said. “We need 100 (more) wreaths to make our goal. The sponsorships are $15 for each wreath.”
The Wreaths Across America event will have Branson Mayor Larry Milton as the guest speaker and will feature a Color Guard Flag Ceremony.
“It is open to the public so as many people who want to come out, we would love to have them,” Jewsbury said. “Everyone is able to lay wreaths on graves. Of course, we do have a lot to play so we are hoping the community will come out and help.”
Jewsbury said the event is part of National Wreath Day, which started in Arlington Cemetery and has grown to over 2,500 locations.
“Branson is honored to be a part of it,” Jewsbury said. “I learned about the event at another veteran’s event about 10 years ago and it has been on my heart ever since. Last year, I was elected to the Veterans Task Force Board and presented the idea to them. They loved it and the rest is history.”
Jewsbury said the holidays are hard for those who have lost someone they love and the wreaths are just a way to honor them.
“It’s hard when there is that empty seat at the table,” Jewsbury said. “We do have Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day, but this is a time during the holidays when we can stop and remember.”
Wreaths Across America’s message is remember, honor and teach.
“We want to remember those who have fallen, honor them and teach our youth the value of patriotism and the cost which has been paid for their freedoms,” Jewsbury said.
Each year the event has a different theme they celebrate. This year’s theme is “Live up to their legacy,” according to Jewsbury.
Jewsbury explained the wreaths are shipped through trucking companies who donate their trucks and drivers to deliver wreaths nationwide.
“The trucking company donates their trucks and drivers to get these wreaths to the locations,” Jewsbury said. “About a week before the event we will have the truck driving through Branson. We will have a police escort and will have a military vehicle escorting them as well. It will drive from the north side of town to the cemetery. Once we get to the cemetery the 913 Americans Veterans group in Branson and a few Boy Scout troops will be there to help us unload the truck. We would love for the community to be out when the semi-truck comes through. The only thing is we don’t know when exactly that will happen but will keep our Facebook posted and hope to do a radio spot when we know.”
Jewsbury said the task force hopes to grow the event in the future.
“This is our second year and we perceive it to continue on an annual basis,” Jewsbury said. “Our ultimate goal is every veteran grave in Taney County be recognized and honored, but right now we are just at Ozark Mountain Park.”
For more information visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/164076 or visit ‘Branson Veterans Task Force’ on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.