November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and Family Caregivers Month.
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter is encouraging people to help family, friends and members of their community who are Alzheimer’s caregivers to mark the month. According to a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association, there are more than 194,000 caregivers of Alzheimer patients in Missouri.
“The caregiving needs for someone living with Alzheimer’s are extensive and increase over time and many family caregivers juggle competing priorities including work and other family responsibilities,” Vice President of Programs for the Greater Missouri Alzheimer’s Association Sarah Lovegreen said in the release. “This November, the Alzheimer’s Association is asking friends and family to reach out and lend a hand to the caregivers in their lives. These small gestures will go a long way in supporting caregivers during a year that has been challenging for all.”
According to the release there are small gestures and acts, which can make a big difference in the life of a caregiver. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter offers these suggestions:
Educate yourself about Alzheimer’s disease – its symptoms, its progression and the common challenges facing caregivers. This will help you find ways to help the caregivers.
- Organize family and friends who want to help and build a caregiving team. The Alzheimer’s Association offers several free, online care calendar resources families can use to help organize times and helpers.
- One of the biggest things is being able to reach out and give caregivers a break. Those wanting to help can volunteer to spend time with the person living with dementia and allow the caregiver a chance to take care of their own needs. Even one hour a week makes a big difference.
- Don’t forget to check in with the caregiver. Many Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers report feeling isolated or alone. Just calling them, sending a note or stopping by for a visit can make the caregiver feel supported.
- Help the caregiver with their to-do list. Simple things like going to the store, picking up prescriptions, or doing household chores can be difficult when you are caring for a person with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
- When offering help to a caregiver, be specific. Open-ended offers of support “call me if you need anything” or “let me know if I can help” may be well-intended, but are often dismissed. The more specific you can be in the offer for help, the more likely the offer will be accepted.
- Holidays can be a tough time for families and caregivers dealing with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Offering your help to caregivers around the holidays can help ease the stress. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter suggests offering to help with cooking, cleaning or gift shopping. If a caregiver has traditionally hosted celebrations, offer your home instead.
- Honor a person living with the disease and their caregiver by joining the fight against Alzheimer’s. You can volunteer with your local Alzheimer’s Association chapter, participate in fundraising events such as Walk to End Alzheimer’s and The Longest Day, advocate for more research funding, or sign up to participate in a clinical study through the Alzheimer’s Association’s Trial Match.
According to their website, the Missouri the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter has partnered with Missouri Rural Health Association and Memory Care Home Solutions to deliver the Caregiver Training and Relief Program. The Customized Caregiver Training Program provides hands-on training to manage challenging behaviors, learn caregiver strategies, and improve quality time at home. To learn more about this program, contact Memory Care Home Solutions, 314-645-6247.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and ways you can support families and people living with the disease, visit alz.org
