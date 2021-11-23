Only 24 hours after a fire destroyed and damaged three structures, Silver Dollar City reopened and welcomed guests back into the park.
At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, a fire led to the destruction of Flossie’s Fried Fancies, Heartland Home Furnishing and the Duplicating Lathe. The three structures are located in the park near the entrances to the American Plunge and Wildfire attractions.
There were several minor injuries reported, but no major injuries due to the fire.
At the time of the fire the front entrance area of the park had opened, however, the rest of the park was not yet open to attendees. After people were evacuated from the park, it closed for the rest of the day on Thursday, but reopened as scheduled on Friday, Nov. 19. When guests arrived at the 1880s theme park on Friday, they discovered a fence had been built overnight to surround the buildings involved in the fire.
Silver Dollar City Public Relations Director Lisa Rau said a full, all out clean up effort is already underway, as well as plans to rebuild.
“You will see what everyone has come to see from us, that when we construct something, it’s always with the utmost attention to detail and theme,” Rau said in a statement to Branson Tri-Lakes News. “People can expect that from us in replacing these buildings. We are very thankful that no one was seriously injured. The loss of the hundred-year-old antique furniture making equipment is heartbreaking as is the inventory of handcrafted heirloom furniture. But again, no serious injuries is first and foremost.”
On Friday, Silver Dollar City also shared a follow-up statement to their Facebook page, thanking the fire departments and emergency responders who came to the park’s aid on the day of the fire.
“The citizens of Silver Dollar City thank our local first responders for their bravery and quick response in putting out yesterday’s fire,” the release stated. “Not only did your respond to the city yesterday, you respond every day to protect neighbors in our surrounding communities. Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, Western Taney County Fire Protection District, City of Branson Fire Department, Nixa Fire Protection District, Highlandville Rural Fire Protection District, Mercy Emergency Medical Services (and) Stone County Sheriff’s Department. You are our heroes!”
As of report time, the exact cause of the fire had not been determined and released.
Visit silverdollarcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.