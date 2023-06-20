School’s out for summer, but the Hollister School District is already gearing up for its 9th Annual Night of the Tiger event and invites community members to participate.
Night of the Tiger, returning on Tuesday, Aug. 15 this year, is one of the school’s largest yearly events and consists of an open house, family fair and the Taste of Hollister, which is an opportunity to sample foods from various local restaurants and vendors.
Hollister School District Superintendent Brian Wilson said the event is a community affair.
“Night of the Tiger was designed to help ensure that all Hollister students have everything they need in order to have a great first day of school, to level the playing field for all students,” Wilson said. “Night of the Tiger is a night of partnership, growth, and boundless potential and would not be possible without the support and collaboration of our community family.”
The open house portion of Night of the Tiger occurs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and gives students and their parents an opportunity to meet teachers, visit classrooms, pick up schedules, etc. Families with multiple students are encouraged to get to the open house promptly in order to have time to enjoy the family fair and Taste of Hollister.
Taste of Hollister will occur from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This year, there will be two locations, which will be at the high school and elementary school. This portion of Night of the Tiger allows for an opportunity to sample food and to cast a vote for 2023 People’s Choice Award winners. The winners will be announced at 7:15 p.m. Tickets will be given to families by teachers during open house. Attendees must have a ticket to attend Taste of Hollister.
The family fair will be located throughout the campus, and is also scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sponsors of the event will be located at the Taste of Hollister sections in the high school and elementary buildings and age or grade level-specific services will be located in their appropriate buildings. All other services will be located in the FEMA gym and Tiger Alley.
Activities and entertainment for the family fair will be located at Tiger Stadium and are scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. The family fair will also provide an opportunity for a variety of services, including physicals, hair cuts, immunizations, and college recruitment.
The school district will provide supplies for students in kindergarten through 8th grade. The supplies will be waiting for students in their classrooms on the first day of school. Any student needing a backpack will be provided one. They will be available in each of the campus buildings during open house or through the school counselor.
Parking for Night of the Tiger will be available across the school campus in any of the school building parking lots, at the southwest side of the football stadium, softball field and cross country course. Golf cart shuttles will run throughout the night and there will be designated areas marked with signs for shuttle pick up.
Those interested in participating in Taste of Hollister, providing sponsorship, volunteering or providing another service should visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us/nightofthetiger and sign up using the links provided.
For additional information about Hollister’s 2023 Night of the Tiger event, call (417) 243-4000 or email nightofthetiger@hollisterschools.com.
