Hollister High School hosted its graduation for 2023 seniors on Sunday, May 21, at Branson Hillside Theatre, formerly known as the Welk Theatre.
The commencement began with the processional and Pledge of Allegiance, and was followed by an opening speech by Cabinet President Marlene Perez. Afterwards, Cabinet Vice President Renee Sutton introduced this year’s commencement speaker, Hollister High School History Teacher Jordan Adams, who spoke of his special connection with the Class of 2023.
“In many ways, this class and I have grown up together,” Adams said. “It was my first year as a teacher with this group. Over four years, I’ve watched them grow right in front of my eyes, and now looking into the crowd, I see so many faces that carry so many memories of this chapter. It also brings the realization of how much I’m gonna miss seeing those faces. Remember, you’re not alone on this journey.”
After Adams’ speech a slideshow was presented, followed by the introduction of Academic Honor Students, Salutatorian and Valedictorian, and finally, the presentation of diplomas to the 2023 Hollister graduates.
