Hollister Graduation 01

The Hollister Class of 2023 tosses their caps in the air, celebrating the end of their time in public education.

 Chris Carlson

Hollister High School hosted its graduation for 2023 seniors on Sunday, May 21, at Branson Hillside Theatre, formerly known as the Welk Theatre.

The commencement began with the processional and Pledge of Allegiance, and was followed by an opening speech by Cabinet President Marlene Perez. Afterwards, Cabinet Vice President Renee Sutton introduced this year’s commencement speaker, Hollister High School History Teacher Jordan Adams, who spoke of his special connection with the Class of 2023. 

Hollister Graduation 14

“In many ways, this class and I have grown up together,” Adams said. “It was my first year as a teacher with this group. Over four years, I’ve watched them grow right in front of my eyes, and now looking into the crowd, I see so many faces that carry so many memories of this chapter. It also brings the realization of how much I’m gonna miss seeing those faces. Remember, you’re not alone on this journey.”

Hollister Graduation 13

After Adams’ speech a slideshow was presented, followed by the introduction of Academic Honor Students, Salutatorian and Valedictorian, and finally, the presentation of diplomas to the 2023 Hollister graduates.

Hollister Graduation 02
Hollister Graduation 03
Hollister Graduation 04
Hollister Graduation 05
Hollister Graduation 06
Hollister Graduation 07
Hollister Graduation 08
Hollister Graduation 09
Hollister Graduation 10
Hollister Graduation 11
Hollister Graduation 12
Hollister Graduation 15
Hollister Graduation 16
Hollister Graduation 17
Hollister Graduation 18
Hollister Graduation 19
Hollister Graduation 20

