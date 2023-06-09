A winter road hero was honored by the city of Forsyth for his generosity during severe winter road conditions.
Josh Lancaster, a lifelong resident of Taneyville, was honored with a Certificate of Recognition and Gratitude by Forsyth Mayor Missi Hesketh, during the Monday, May 15, Board of Aldermen meeting. Lancaster was honored for giving rides without charge to area residents during winter weather.
“Does anybody recall us having bad weather this past winter? While many of us are fortunate enough to either be able to stay home during times like that or we live close enough in the city to where we have access to the amazingly treated roads. Some folks are not that fortunate. People still have to get to work and people still have to get to medical appointments,” Hesketh said. “It was made known to the city that there was a gentleman who was spending quite a bit of time and quite a bit of his own resources helping people get to where they needed during the bad road conditions.”
Hesketh said the city was made aware of Lancaster’s giving nature through social media.
“In one of the posts, he (Josh) was explaining why he was doing what he did. He said, ‘That the only advancement I get in life from this experience is setting good examples for my daughters, not only how to act, but how to pick the people they surround themselves with and how a man should be. I do this in everyday life as much as I can. My sons and young boys who look up to me, there are multiple, I want to be a good example for them. Helping people is something I truly have passion for. Then one other post was where he said, ‘I am terrible at asking for help. I won’t do it. I won’t say no to a person in need, whether they’re broke or not. A wise woman from Forsyth told me that if I deny people the chance to bless me I am literally robbing them of blessing me like I tried to bless others.’ It is very hard for many people to ask for help. It really is. I think having it in your heart to do what you can for as many people is just a beautiful thing.”
During the winter storms in January of this year Lancaster drove 1,988 miles in five days providing rides to those in need.
“Josh, we have a certificate of recognition and gratitude. There are those in this world who speak to what should be done. And there are those who do what needs to be done. In appreciation of efforts and helping friends and strangers alike. The city of Forsyth honors Josh Lancaster, and expresses our sincere gratitude for modeling for others for helping others looks like,” Hesketh said. “I would like to quote Mr. Rogers. He said, ‘When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would tell to me look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping. Thank you for helping.”
Lancaster told Branson Tri-Lakes News in a previous interview in January 2023 he has been giving rides for the past four years in his 2001 Nissan XTerra. Lancaster has provided transportation in winter road conditions to those in need of medical transportation, those needing transportation to and from work, those who just need to go somewhere during winter weather.
“Urgent needs like someone stranded or in dire need will take priority,” Lancaster said. “Besides those urgent calls, I am happy to help anyone that needs transportation. I have taken people to check on pets, men on beer runs, patients to appointments, mothers to grocery stores, and I always make it a priority to pull over for a car in the ditch and anyone walking alongside the road.”
Lancaster credits his grandfather for teaching him how to drive in winter weather and his vehicle for his ability to be able to transport those in need.
“My grandpa taught me to drive very young and I handle winter adverse driving conditions really well. You have to know your limits and be confident at the same time,” Lancaster said. “I’ve done this for a few years and every year is great. I enjoy being out there driving and meeting people. It’s really fun.”
This year Lancaster said he received unexpected help from the community with gas and repairs to his vehicle.
“This year some people have reached out to help me to continue,” Lancaster said. “It was just incredibly special, completely unexpected and just awesome.”
Lancaster is the father of three and said he will continue to help others and be a good role model for his children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.