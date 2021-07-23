The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks issues emergency appeal for all blood types as blood reserves reach dangerously low levels across the area.
According to a press release from the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, hospital transfusions this summer are the highest since 2017. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the exclusive provider of blood for patients at 44 area healthcare facilities in the area.
Reserves are alarmingly low, with less than a one-day supply available. Eligible donors are asked to give immediately at a CBCO blood drive or donor center, according to the release.
“We continue to see blood reserve levels ebb and flow, but the situation right now is dire,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said in the release. “Summer transfusion numbers are the highest we have seen in years, and when you combine that with lower than usual donation rates, it creates a very difficult situation. What we need right now is a dedicated donor response to give to our true local provider. Your friends and neighbors need your help right now.
“It is always a challenge to find willing blood donors during the summer months, but the need for blood knows no season. It is vital for the health of our community to have a robust reserve. We are calling on all eligible donors to give this week if they are able.”
According to the release, area healthcare leaders are very supportive of the area’s exclusive provider of blood, platelets, and plasma.
“Sometimes it is hard to know what one person can do to make a difference during the still ongoing pandemic. Give blood. You can make a difference that could help save lives,” Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth said in the release. “The ready availability of blood is vital to our ability to care for our loved ones. We are grateful for CBCO. They are a great partner, and their work is vital.”
“Summer is typically a time we see traumatic injuries, as people head outside to enjoy the Ozarks,” Craig McCoy, president of Mercy Springfield Communities said in the release. “It could be your family member who suddenly needs a transfusion to save their life. We must have the blood supply on hand so we can react quickly. Now is a great time to spend just a few minutes serving your community by donating blood.”
Donors who have received a COVID-19 vaccination may donate blood with no waiting period. They must meet the basic eligibility requirements of being at least 16 years old, weighing at least 110 pounds and feeling well and healthy at the time of donation. CBCO follows community protocols regarding COVID-19.
There are four CBCO locations where donors can give blood which are located in Springfield, Joplin, Springdale, Ark., or Bentonville, Ark. The CBCO also partners with area businesses and locations to set up mobile blood drives across the Ozarks.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News, in conjunction with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, is hosting a blood drive in BTLN main office at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister on Wednesday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All donors at the BTLN blood drive will receive a free CBCO t-shirt and be entered into a drawing to win s’more cool stuff. The Branson Tri-Lakes News has also partnered with Sonic, Famous Dave’s, Branson Imax and Pasghetti’s for some fun gift card giveaways for donors.
To find a blood drive coming to your area or to make an appointment to give, go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.
