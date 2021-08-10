A local educator has passed away from COVID-19.
Tim Taylor, of Branson, died on Saturday, Aug. 7, in Springfield. Taylor was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, July 12. Due to a shortage of hospital beds in the Branson and Springfield area, he was admitted to the hospital in Monett on July 14. Taylor’s condition did not improve, so he was transferred to CoxHealth Medical Center South in Springfield on July 21, to receive “upper level care,” according to a journal on his page on the CaringBridge website.
Taylor worked as a teacher, principal, and superintendent in a number of school districts throughout Missouri. He worked at the Hollister School District from 2004-2014, ending his term there as the superintendent. After leaving the Hollister School District, he took a position as Taneyville School District’s superintendent, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
“Dr. Tim Taylor will be greatly missed,” Brian Wilson, Superintendent of Hollister Schools said. “He had a huge impact not only on the Hollister School District, but the entire community. His life has definitely been cut way too short, but his legacy will continue to live on in all of those who worked with him, talked with him, and knew him.”
After teaching for six years he moved into the role of building principal then served as a superintendent his last ten years. Taylor retired from public education in 2016. Taylor was the current headmaster at Legacy Academy in Branson, according to the Legacy Academy website.
Taylor held a B.S. in Art and Physical Education from Southwest Baptist University, an M.S. in Wellness and Fitness from Central Missouri State University, an Ed.S. in Secondary Administration from Missouri State University and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Missouri Columbia, according to the Legacy website.
Taylor is survived by his wife Lisa, children Malissa, Emilee, and Drew, and had six grandchildren.
According to a Facebook post by the Rotary Club of Hollister, Contributions may be made to the Legacy Academy building fund in honor of Taylor.
