A group of community members and nature lovers recently participated in life saving measures to protect two baby eagles who fell from their nest along Turkey Creek in Hollister.
The eagles, who have become a popular viewing attraction in Hollister in recent months, fell from their home on Wednesday, May 10, as a tree branch broke. An onlooker named Charles Barker saw the babies and rescue efforts were set in motion with Hollister city officials contacting the Missouri Conservation Department for assistance.
A nature photographer, Jon Wilson, saw Barker’s post on social media and drove from Springfield to assist in saving the eagles. In a post on social media, Wilson said the baby eagles are safe.
“I am extremely blessed with the opportunity to rescue a couple of eagle babies this afternoon,” Wilson said. “I am amazed on how the community came together to help the babies. Last night’s storm took a toll on the Hollister eagle nest. The main branch supporting the nest broke under the great stress and weight. We all worked as a team to carefully collect the distressed babies that were stranded on the ground. The water was rising quickly, and a storm was coming. If left there, they would not have survived the night. They are in safe capable hands at the Dickerson Park Zoo Raptor Rehab facility.”
Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton said people have shown a lot of interest in the eagles.
“We’ve had folks watching them for months and tours coming by,” Patton said. “We were all concerned that they built way out on a limb in an old heron’s nest.”
Branson Tri-Lakes News will continue to cover the progress of the eagles as they rehab and transition back into their natural habitat.
