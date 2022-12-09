The Hollister School District presented Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton with its Community Spotlight Award for December at a recent Board of Education meeting. Hollister Schools Communications Director Kim Connell presented the award on behalf of the school district.
“We are very thankful for Mayor Patton and all he does for our school and community,’’ Connell said. “Mayor Patton is continuing to build upon the family atmosphere of Hollister. He really is a leader of our community and he is so valuable to our community and our district.”
The award is a way for the school district to acknowledge those in the community who serve and show exemplary support within the community.
Patton said he is humbled, and recognizes it takes a team to accomplish the successes which take place in the community.
“It was pretty humbling and very nice of the school district to present that to me,” Patton said. “I accept it myself, but I accept it as part of a bigger team that enjoys success every day and tries real hard to make an impact on the community.”
Patton said the reason he chose to live in Hollister was because of the school district.
“I Live in Missouri because of the school system. When my wife and I moved here, we were kind of sniffing around. We loved the area but we ended up settling in Hollister because of the schools,” Patton said. “We drove out there and took a look and we talked to some folks. You know, me and her both being from small towns in Louisiana and Mississippi; it just felt like a place for us. Sixteen years later, I still attribute where I live to the school district because that’s what stopped us from looking. We looked at a lot of places around and that’s what made us decide to buy a house in the district.”
Patton said the relationship between the entities which make up Hollister are what make up the town’s culture.
“The partnership we have with the school and the chamber are what we consider to be a big part of the Hollister culture,” Patton said. “Kim (Connell) said last night that she can call, or the school can call and ask for something, and it’s always a ‘yes’, and it’s the same way for them. I mean, if I called Dr. Wilson or Dr. Woods or Sandy Leech and said we needed something, it would be a ‘yes’.”
Patton said receiving the award made for a special night and was honored to accept the Community Spotlight Award on behalf of the city staff who work hard daily to have a positive impact in their community.
