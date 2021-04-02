A new fire station is being constructed to expand coverage and better serve the citizens in a highly populated area of southern Stone County.
According to a news release from the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, after three years of extensive planning, the board of directors approved the construction of a new fire station, Station 2, which will cover the Kimberling City area and expand the current number of career firefighters for the district.
“After years of planning and a painstaking look at what we need (and) where we needed it, the board of directors has approved the construction of a fire station to cover the Kimberling City area,” said Southern Stone County Fire Chief Keith Wolven. ”The 14,350 square foot fire station is what is being planned. It will be constructed on Highway Business 13, on a piece of property the district currently owns, where our maintenance facility is located. The total cost of the project is going to be right around $2 million. Low bid on the construction itself is $1,799,000. The balance would be to finish it out to put firefighters in it.”
According to the release, the district will be financing half of the project, and the remaining half will come out of the district’s capital expense fund.
“The directors have decided that we have enough money to do half that in our current capital funds,” said Wolven. “The other million dollars, we are going to do a five year finance so we can keep our funds for operational needs.”
The current Station 2 is located on Fire Station Road off of James River Road, according to the release.
“It is right on the edge of Kimberling City,” said Wolven. “It is one of the oldest, if not the oldest station, that the district currently has. As a matter of fact, the current Station 2 was one that southern Stone County fire inherited when it was organized in 1986. It was a building for Kimberling City volunteer fire departments buildings and we have kept it there ever since.”
In 2016 the district hired its first full-time career firefighters which are housed at Station 1. The new Station 2 will have crew quarters which will allow for the hiring of additional career firefighters, according to the release.
“We have 24 hour access here at Station 1,” said Wolven. “The new Station 2 is being constructed with that in mind. We will have crew quarters, living quarters, training areas and plenty of room for new fire trucks now and into the future.”
The new station will hire a minimum of three paid firefighters who will staff the facility 24 hours a day. The firefighters run on three shifts of 24 hours on and then 48 hours off. These paid firefighters are there to support the community and the volunteer firefighters, according to Wolven.
“Our volunteers are our lifeblood of what Southern Stone County does,” said Wolven. “Even as we hire full time people, we know that we are all here to support the efforts on the street by our volunteers. Having staff at the facility around the clock should improve response times in the area. We will see how it goes with the three paid firefighters. One of my philosophies with fire protection is that we don’t want to put something out there and then take it away. We want to put it out there and then we want to build on it and grow. We never want to go backwards, so we will cautiously ease into it and see how it goes.”
According to the release, the Kimberling City area is highly populated and the new station will allow the SSCFPD to improve the level of service in that area for residents and visitors alike.
“Overall, our district has seen an increase in calls for our service,” said Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Mike Moore. “In 2016, we responded to 2,560 calls. In just the last five years our calls (have) increased to nearly 3,000 and Station 2 has responded to almost a third of those calls.”
According to Wolven, the district covers 280 square miles and has 14 stations and two boats at docks for water rescues and fires on the lake.
“When you have a third of the calls, all in one area, definitely gets your attention,” said Wolven. “It’s a highly populous area and a lot of need in that area.”
According to the release, the average cost per-square-foot to build a fire station in the United States is between $190 to $250 depending on geography. This new station project construction cost was bid at $125 per square foot.
“While it seems like a pretty big price tag for a building, the station is conservative,” said Wolven. “It’s not a Taj Mahal with frills, bells and whistles. It is a functional fire station being built for what we think we will need in the foreseeable future. The bays are bigger, longer and a little taller. Fire trucks are getting bigger. At our current Station 2 we have several pieces of equipment that would not fit in the station because the doors are just two small or too short. This station will be built with that in mind. Even with the variety of equipment that will come out over the next few years, the station should be able to handle it.”
Another additional cost-saving benefit was being able to construct the new station on property the district already owns. The district looked at two other sites but felt that it was more fiscally responsible to build on the property it already owns, according to the release.
“We are very conscious of the money that we have that the taxpayers give us, so we want to make sure we get the best bang for the buck,” said Wolven. “We are beating the national average on the cost, so we are proud of ourselves there. Property prices are going up, but we bought this piece of property where our maintenance shop is a few years ago and we had the space to do it there. So we saved money from not having to purchase land.”
According to Wolven, the district has already done a lot of the infrastructure work on the property.
“The septic system was redone in the last couple years,” said Wolven. “That is all up and ready to go. We have allowed for electricity to be moved. We have routed things so we could move on this fairly quickly.”
The estimated time from the contractor should see the completion of the building should be 240 days from the time they break ground, according to Wolven.
“With that timeframe, in theory, it should be done this year sometime,” said Wolven. “There are a lot of ‘ifs’ in there but hopefully this year it will be up and running.”
Wolven stated that the district thinks that this project will allow the district to better protect and serve the area.
“As a fire district, we sincerely believe that this project is a move in the right direction for the people of our district and we have remained fiscally responsible to our citizens in this project,” said Moore. “We sincerely believe that, when it is completed, it will be something our communities will be proud of.”
For more information on the new building or to inquiry on how to become a volunteer firefighter go to sscfpd.org.
