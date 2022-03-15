The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Branson West will host a blood drive in partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.
The drive will take place on Friday, March 25, noon to 6 p.m. at the church’s Cultural Center 2, located at 9113 State Highway 76 in Branson West, according to a press release from the CBCO.
The CBCO is the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities for local use.
Recent winter weather has caused hundreds of donations to be lost from canceled drives and appointments resulting in a shortage of O Negative and A negative blood. According to the release, the organization currently has less than a three-day supply of the two blood types.
Although type O and A negative are in low reserves the organization said all donations are needed to help build back reserves after the winter storms to provide the vital function in preserving the good health of our community.
Successful donors at the drive will receive a quarter zip pullover, while supplies last.
Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. To make an appointment visit www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
