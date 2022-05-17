Reeds Spring High School had a great showing at the Big 8 Conference Art Show.
The school students came away with many awards including six individual winners and finished third as a school.
Senior Luke Brown took home wins in the Ceramics category and received Best in Show in the 3D category. Hannah Williams won in the Figurative Drawing category. Ariana Stull won in the Non-Representative Dry Media Drawing category. Lauren Francisco took top honors in the Representative Acrylic Painting category and Anna Reyes won first in the Jewelry category.
RSHS students who placed in the top 5 include:
- Best of Show 3D: Luke Brown came in first place.
- Ceramics - Mixed: Luke Brown took first, third and fifth place.
- Ceramics - Sculptural: Luke Brown took home first and fifth place and Lydia Thompson placed second and third.
- Drawing - Graphite - Abstract: Jacob Coulter took home a second place win.
- Drawing - Graphite - Figurative: Hannah Williams came home with a first and fifth place win. Kayden Bilberry placed second and Ariana Stull took fourth.
- Drawing - Graphite - Landscape: Jackson Sifford placed second and third in this category.
- Drawing - Dry Media - Non-Representative: Ariana Stull took home first place, while Brynn Hogan placed second.
- Drawing - Dry Media - Color Pencil - Representative: Madison Sieg won second place and Ariana Stull placed fourth.
- Drawing - Ink - Black & White: Darin Lockhart won second place and Readalyn Ball placed fifth.
- Jewelry: Winning first place was Anna Reyes. Ariana Stull took home a third place win and Alysse Wallace took fourth.
- Painting - Acrylic - Representative: Lauren Francisco won first place in this category.
- Photography - Basic editing: Christian Abrahamson took fifth place.
