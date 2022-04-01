Ahead of the April 5 General Municipal Election, the candidates for the Hollister races took part in a public forum hosted by the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce at the Branson Tri-Lakes News office.
Answers have been edited for space but the forum in its entirety can be seen on a video posted on the Branson Tri-Lakes News Facebook page.
All the candidates were able to attend except for Alderman Ward I challenging candidate Blake Swindall, who had a previous engagement.
Chamber President John Hagey acted as the forum moderator, asking questions which the public submitted beforehand through the Chamber’s website prior to the event.
Candidates (listed in the order they will appear on the ballot) for the city races in attendance were:
- Incumbent Alderman Ward I candidate, David Honey
-Incumbent Alderman Ward I Phil Carman, who is running unopposed
- Incumbent Mayor Lamar Patton, who is running unopposed
Candidates for the Hollister School Board (listed in the order they will appear on the ballot) in attendance were:
- Jeremy Jones 3-year term
- Josh Trinkle 3-year term
- Nicholas Nelson 3-year term
- Dane’lle Southern 3-year term
- John Rousselot 2-year term
- Andrew Penrod 2-year term
Voters will be asked to vote for two of the 3-year term candidates and one of the 2-year term candidates this Tuesday.
Each candidate was allowed four minutes to give a brief statement about themselves and their background starting with the city candidates.
“I am not just an alderman for this city, I am a member of this community. I bleed blue,” Alderman Honey said in his opening statement.
Honey, Carman and Patton spoke about the positive improvements Hollister has seen in the past few years.
“When I was first elected to city council back in 1990, it was a shadow of what it is today,” Carman said. “It was seen as kind of a backwater to our neighbor, you know who. Much has changed since then to Hollister.”
“It is a great city,” Patton said. “I have lived here for about 16 years, came here on vacation and never left. “Everybody asks me a lot about what’s the secret or the key to Hollister’s success. Number one is leadership, and we talk about this a lot. Rick has fostered a lot of leadership in our senior staff... for years to come there will be plenty of leadership in the city of Hollister.
“The second is teamwork, whether it is the board itself working as a team, and we all know how important that is. The board/staff relationship working together as a team. It’s great being in Hollister and our teamwork makes that possible.”
Next the six school board candidates took the stage to let residents and voters know about themselves.
Nelson said he has been in the Hollister area since 2006. He discussed wanting to build on the system the school has already built.
Rousselot, who has previously sat on the board, is running again. He said he has been in Hollister for 13 years. He said he picked Hollister, when moving due to the school district for his grandson, who he and his wife were raising. He has been in the Ozarks since 1960 and has a background in education.
Southern and her husband moved to Hollister from Las Vegas in 2015. She said she wants to actively support Hollister’s school motto, ‘Students success is our only option.’
Penrod, who graduated from Branson in 1993, is currently serving on the board and has been for the last 15 years. He said he set roots in Hollister because of the schools for his daughters. He has been a member of the board since 2007, and says he and the board always asks what is best for the kids.
Jones is a high school graduate and says his family has been in the area for generations. His mother taught at Hollister Schools for over 30 years. He said the most important part is getting kids in the right direction.
Trinkle is originally from Lake of the Ozarks. He is a surgical physician assistant within the orthopedic specialty. He and his family moved to Hollister because they fell in love with the Hollister Schools. His wife works at the Hollister ECC. He says he believes education should be priority number one for the community.
All the candidates for city offices were asked the same three questions. Each candidate had two minutes to respond.
- What is your current or past involvement with service to the community?
- What are a few things you are most proud of during your service to the city?
- What is the biggest challenge facing Hollister right now?
Honey talked about his past on the park board, the YMCA board, volunteered youth sports as a coach, and being an alderman (currently on the board), on the TIF District Board, Hollister School Foundation Board. He says he and Patton volunteer to pick up trash in the city on a regular basis.
“I am proud of our pay increase for our employees,” Honey said. The city staff will be receiving an 18% pay raise by the end of the year, which will come in stages. He also mentioned the development of Imagine Resorts, a $400 million dollar project which is making Hollister home. He is also proud of the city parks.
“My biggest concern is keeping Hollister balanced,” Honey said.
Carman discussed his past as an alderman since 1990. He has served the city for 31 years on the board.
He is part of the Southwest Missouri Arts Council, and has strived to bring the arts to Hollister. He also is the Mayor-Pro Tem when the mayor can not be at meetings for whatever reasons.
He started his service for the city when he started a renaissance fair in Hollister, which he said he was proud of. He is also proud he helped to write the city code book.
“That is fundamentally important to this city,” Carman said.
Carman said he thinks the biggest challenge is navigating the growth Hollister is feeling as Imagine Resorts comes into the city.
Patton said Former Mayor David Tate asked him to become an alderman, when a seat was vacated. He was on the Board of Alderman for six years and took over the Mayoral seat in October when Tate retired.
Patton said he’s proud of the environment the city of Hollister has all around, not just the numbers but the people and the culture. The teamwork of the city staff. He said he has learned a lot from the city staff.
Patton said he thinks making sure the culture and leadership is intact for the future is the biggest challenge he sees for Hollister.
The candidates for the school board races were asked the same five questions.
- Is there a particular issue that motivated you to want to serve on the School Board of
Education?
- What particular skill set do you have that has prepared you to be a board member?
- Do you have relatives, children, grandchildren who attend Hollister Schools?
- What is your current or past involvement with service to the community?
- What is your stance on critical race theory and education?
All the candidates said the motivation to run for the school board is caring about the children, their safety and their education. All candidates said they were against teaching CRT in schools.
Nelson said he has been in management and in leadership roles to help him be successful on the board. He has two children, a fifth grader and a freshman, who attend Hollister.
Roussselot said he has been in education since 1970 all around the world. He has studied extensively in education. His grandson attended Hollister from first to 12, and graduated last year.
Southern said she has been in the medical field for over 20 years and has served on multiple boards, and in supervisor roles. She has two sons, Carter and Ryan, who attend Hollister High School and Middle School.
Penrod said his financial, insurance and business background have helped him in his role on the board for the last 15 years. He has three daughters, two have graduated from Hollister, and the third is a senior.
Trinkle said he has experience in making tough decisions and his medical experience can help the school board make the best decisions possible for children’s health issues, which may come up. He has two daughters, 6 and 8, who attend Hollister Schools.
Jones said his background in business management gives him skills to help the board. He has two daughters, who attend Legacy Academy in Branson. He said he has several nieces and nephews who attend Hollister.
The last question of the forum was submitted by several constituents of Hollister for Jones.
“In no way, shape or aspect are we are not trying to call out one particular candidate, however based on the percentage of responses we got about this particular question,” Hagey said. “We received 12 responses; seven of the questions pertained to this exact issue.
“While there is a background check performed by the school for all BOE candidates, the only disqualifying criminal criteria is a felony conviction. But you have plead guilt, 10 years ago, to misdemeanor sexual offense charges. How would you respond to those who would question you and question your ability to lead effectively as a result?”
Jones responded to the question asked of him about his past criminal offenses.
“While I understand and appreciate the concern because it is a concern,” Jones said. “What I will say I did respond with several people, who posted stuff on Facebook and social media. It is something from my past that I am obviously not proud of. The full statement is on Facebook, as well as what happened. But since we are apparently going to bring that up in here as well, there was an incident at Wal-Mart in Branson. Where I had an altercation with somebody and with poor judgment, like I said that has been over a decade ago, I chose to moon that person and tell them I would pay them to kiss my behind. Like I said, I understand very poor judgment on my end. It does not represent who I am today. I have moved past my past. I also feel like it’s something very strong that people make mistakes. I think its given me education on being able to teach that to our young people, that decisions you make at an early age can affect you for the rest of your life. So I think it has gave me experience to be able to teach and be the person that people need to say they need to grow into.”
The forum was dismissed as Hagey thanked all the candidates for their time. The complete forum can be viewed at fb.watch/c6bPc39RLX/.
