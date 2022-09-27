The Hollister High School Marching Band is going to need a bigger trophy case.
The band took first place in Class A at the Pride of the Ozarks Marching Festival, held on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Ozark High School.
During the preliminary competition, the band swept the caption awards for visual, music, and general effect.
The band will travel to MSU on Saturday, Oct. 1 to participate in Ozarko, the largest marching festival in the area.
For more information about the Hollister High School Marching Band, go to www.hollister.k12.mo.us or visit Hollister Band’s Facebook page.
