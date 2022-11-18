The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce presented four community awards at their annual banquet.
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the 2022 Lake Splash Community Awards Program and Annual Banquet was held at the Chateau on the Lake Resort, Spa and Convention Center.
The chamber recognized a first responder with the Guardian Award; an award given to a law enforcement, firefighter, paramedic/EMT or 911 dispatcher, for their service in helping keep the Stone County community safe.
This year the award was presented to Miranda Hammons, a Stone County resident and Stone County Fire Protection District firefighter. Hammons has also been employed by Stone County Emergency Services 911 for over 18 years. She has been directly involved with saving multiple lives this year. During one event, three males were electrocuted and she was able to keep the caller calm and have people on scene administer CPR via telephone. She stayed on the line until multiple other first responders arrived on scene. In another incident, she received a 911 call from a very frantic person whose aunt had stopped breathing. Hammons immediately kept the caller calm and proceeded to give CPR instructions over the phone for over 10 minutes. The family member regained life signs upon first responder’s arrival. EMS personnel said Hammons’s actions helped the patient survive a heart attack.
The chamber gave out an award for Business of the Year to Oakley Auto World, a business which has continued to grow and expand in the community year after year. According to the chamber’s press release, Oakley Auto World offers outstanding customer service through their auto sales and service department. Oakley Auto World shows loyalty and commitment to the community on an annual basis in many different ways. Roletta Oakley and her family continue to support the community by helping with food drives, toy drives, back-to-school assistance and any other need that the community has.
Silver Dollar City Publicity Director Lisa Rau was presented with the Trailblazer Award. The Trailblazer Award recognizes an individual who has forged the path for others in the Table Rock Lake area, has demonstrated invaluable leadership either in business or community development for at least 10 years ago and influenced the community in a positive manner.
Rau has worked at Silver Dollar City for over 30 years. She has been a strong advocate for tourism in the region and has received national recognition in the attractions industry for her work. She has received several industry-leading international Brass Ring Awards for Public Relations efforts, multiple regional Addy Awards for radio writing and producing, and a National Academy of Television Arts and Science Emmy Award as co-producer of a 30-minute magazine format program.
“I find it an honor, but also a heartfelt reward for living and loving who we are over on this side of the lake. People often ask about the Kimberling City area and Stone County and I always smile when I explain how many people know one another,” Rau said. “Some may only by (know each other by) face, others as lifelong friends. As a community, we are often very social and friendly and truly live a good life on a beautiful lake that we want to protect for the future.”
Rau said she was caught off guard by the honor.
“The best part was being absolutely surprised,” Rau said. “I have loved living in Stone County for more than three decades, and have tried to do my part to help support our great way of life. I’m very proud of our chamber, led by Sheila Thomas, as there were some tough times that Sheila guided a remarkable comeback.”
The most prestigious award of the Splash Community Awards is the Community Service Award, which was given to New Testament Christian Church. This award has been given annually by Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce for over 40 years to an individual or an organization who, through unusual services and commitment, has improved one or more of the following characteristics of the community: quality of life, economy, educational opportunities, beauty, serenity and safety.
Established in 2017, New Testament is a church that serves the community by being a “Church for all of Stone County.” The building has become known as the gathering place for many organizations and community events and has become a community center for the area for large and small groups. With a 400-seat auditorium, a full-sized gym, classrooms, and hallways lined with lockers, this year, the church opened its doors to house Reeds Spring Schools while district buildings are being renovated. It is a place that serves the community in many ways.
Lake Splash Awards are the largest fundraiser for the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce. Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce promotes business success and quality of life, serving all of Stone County and part of Taney County. For more information visit the Chamber’s website at visittablerocklake.com.
