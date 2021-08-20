Reeds Spring School staff and teachers were treated to a reception from students and an outpouring of support from the community and local businesses on their first day back for the year on Tuesday Aug. 17.
On their Facebook page the Reeds Spring School District said, “Tuesday was the first day back for all staff members. Cheerleaders and National Honor Society students greeted them, and many area businesses provided resources and small gifts at booths. We value these partnerships and look forward to a great year!”
Keith Kramer, a 6th Grade Science and Social Studies teacher at Reeds Spring Intermediate, said being greeted by students was a great way to begin the new school year.
“The students and cheerleaders greeting us was a wonderful way to energize us for an amazing year,” Kramer said. “The excitement of returning to students is incredible!”
Reeds Spring High School Family and Consumer Science Teacher Josie Hume said students being there to greet staff members was a great surprise.
“The first day back can bring a lot of emotions (positive and negative)! I did not expect any of the students to be there on the teachers’ first day, so it was the best surprise to walk in seeing the students’ faces and knowing they were there to celebrate us and what we do,” Hume said. “It definitely started the morning of our first day back on the best note possible!”
The students were not the only ones there to greet and celebrate all the school staff. Local businesses had set up booths to provide small gifts, and raffles for them inside the building.
“The businesses that set up booths and provided raffles just makes me feel welcome,” Kramer said. “Also, there are signs all over town expressing support for teachers. It is very heartwarming.”
Hume said she has been amazed at the support the community gives the school district and its teachers.
“Being my second year teaching at Reeds Spring, I have been blown away with how much this community supports their teachers,” Hume said. “Since I started working here, they have truly made me (and I’m sure the rest of the staff) feel so honored. It was so cool to see everyone set up and offering so much for us. We really are very lucky to have a community that cares so much.”
Hume said the Reeds Spring School District and all the staff work like a team.
“My favorite thing about teaching at Reeds Spring is how much the administrators/ other staff care for each other. I have not met one person who wouldn’t go out of their way to help me or someone else in need,” Hume said. “It’s so cool to be in a district that truly feels like a team. Being a teacher can be taxing at times, but having the best people to work with (and our students of course), it seems pretty hard to not enjoy what I get to do every day.”
Kramer said he looks forward to collaborating with other teachers to give students the best education.
“The staff has been amazing. The recruitment process was professional and purposeful. The new teacher process has been helpful and welcoming,” Kramer said. “A lot of people mention the four day work weeks, and I am excited about the Staff Day Mondays! It will be a great time to collaborate with teachers and ensure a World Class education for our students.”
For more information visit ‘Reeds Spring R-IV School District’ on Facebook.
