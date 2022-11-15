Give the gift of Christmas to children and families in need in Stone County by donating to the Stone County Toy Drive.
Unite Table Rock Lake is asking for help for their 3rd Annual Stone County Toy Drive. United Table Rock Lake took over the toy drive in 2020 after the closing of Love INC.
“A large need was left for our community to fulfill,” Program Co-Coordinator Carrie Padilla told Branson Tri-Lakes News in a 2021 interview. “Love INC had served as an essential part of our community, serving the needy and most vulnerable for over 20 years. Our community really stepped up to meet this need. Churches, organizations, businesses and individuals joined forces with Unite Table Rock Lake to meet the needs that Love INC had for many years.”
Unite Table Rock Lake Member Maureen Darby said over the last two years the organization has helped nearly 2,000 children get toys for Christmas.
“Both of the last two years, for Stone County, we served over 975 kids and expect that with the economy and rising prices that the need will be even greater this year,” Darby said.
The organization is still in need of volunteers as well as toys.
“People can be involved in numerous ways by donating gifts, money or their time. (The) flyers on Unite Table Rock Lake Facebook page have info for people to sign up to help or to get help,” Darby said. “They can sign up to volunteer at the “Toy Store” by helping in the parking lot, carrying packages, being a personal shopper or wrapping gifts.”
Businesses, churches and other groups can also help.
“Businesses or organizations can collect donations or even gift wrap and tape,” Darby said. “They can also help do shopping with monetary gifts received. We assess what we have received and ages or gift types that we are more in need of to shop for or if there is a special need.”
The Toy Drive is hoping to not only provide toys but help feed the families in need this year.
“This year we also hope to provide food boxes to each family from Convoy of Hope,” Darby said. This year we are seeing organizations focus on a specific need or age group like gifts for infants or toddlers, bikes, wrapping paper and (good) tape.”
Darby said the need for teen gifts is always a concern. This year the organization is seeing a need for toys geared to boys.
“We tend to need more help with teen gifts, as the program includes ages zero to 18 years,” Darby said. “This year, so far, it seems like we are already in need of more medium to large (price range of $25 to $75) gifts for boys of all ages. We are fully stocked on Barbie dolls, as we also had many left over from last year.”
Padilla said on Friday, Nov. 4, the organization had a few hundred children registered.”
“I will let you know that last Friday we had 247 kids registered and at 10:30 last night (Tuesday, Nov. 8) we had 710 registered,” Padilla said.
To be eligible to receive gifts the families need to have children in Stone County who receive free/reduced lunches. For more information on registering to receive assistance contact Unite Table Rock Lake at unitetrl@gmail.com or by messaging their Facebook page.
