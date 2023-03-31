Saturday, April 1
On Saturday, April 1, the L.O.D.G.E Church in Taneyville will be hosting a Free community Easter Egg Hunt.
The event will take place at the Taneyville R-II School District from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be games, prizes and food available. There will also be an Easter egg hunt in Taneyville at Sullenger Park at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.
Forsyth will be hosting their Annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. at Shoals Bend Park, located at East Highway 76 and Corner Stone Lane.
There will be three age groups for children up to 10 years old. With a total of 2,500 eggs filled with candy and a prize hidden in an egg for each age group. For more information call 417-546-4763.
The city of Kimberling City and the First Christian Church will be hosting their Annual Easter egg hunt at the Port of Kimberling Resort on Saturday, April 1, at 10:30 p.m.
The event will have fun activities such as a photo booth, music, crafts, balloons, and face painting.
Sunday, April 2
The Blue Eye Lions Club, located at 138 State Hwy EE, is hosting an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 2.
The event starts at 12:30 p.m. and the egg hunt will take place at 1 p.m. There will be eggs, prizes and giveaways.
On Sunday, April 2, the Easter Bunny will be hopping into Mincy for the Mincy Community Annual Easter Egg Hunt.
The event will take place at Mincy Park starting at 2 p.m. There will be four age groups for kids zero to 12 years of age. There will be candy and prizes in each egg and there will be bikes given away.
Saturday, April 8
The Grace Community Assembly will host an Easter egg hunt at Eiserman Park in Branson on Saturday, April 8 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be 10,000 eggs, large prizes and giveaways at the event. There will be different ages for children zero to 12 years old. This is a free event Registration for the hunt will begin at 2:30 p.m. For more information call 417-336-2422.
On Saturday, April 8, the city of Reeds Spring will be hosting an Easter egg hunt.
The event will start at 11 a.m. at the Reeds Spring Event Field, located at 22597 Main Street.
The First Baptist Church of Kimberling City is hosting an Easter egg hunt and rooftop candy drop on Saturday, April 8.
The event begins at 11 a.m. and will take place at the church, located at 2 Lakeshore Drive in Kimberling City. This is a free event open to the public and will feature a rooftop candy drop, thousands of eggs to be hunted and food.
The Easter Bunny will be making his way to the Crane School District, located at 209 Pirate Lane, on Saturday, April 8.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.
An Easter egg hunt will take place in Cape Fair on Saturday, April 8.
The hunt is open to the public and will take place in the grassy area next to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 8089 W State Highway 76. There will be three age groups for kids zero to 12 years of age. There will be one ‘golden egg’ with a prize for each age group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.