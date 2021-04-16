Branson’s Ward II now has new representation.
Cody Fenton was sworn in at the April 13 Board of Aldermen meeting and is now filling the seat previously held by Alderman Larry Milton, who decided to run for mayor instead of retaining his alderman seat.
“I’m excited about being able to get involved and hopefully help and make a difference in our community,” said Fenton. “Obviously, this past year, the masks and the pandemic have been sort of at the forefront. Obviously those are important things, and things that we’re going to have to tackle and address and make decisions on, but I think there’s also a lot of other things facing our city and our community that we need to look at. I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to be involved and listen to people and hear what their thoughts and concerns are. And like I said, hopefully be able to make a positive change or a positive difference for our city going forward.”
According to Fenton, even though there wasn’t any particular issue that made him want to become alderman, there are things on his radar.
“There wasn’t one particular issue or thing that I ran or wanted to see changed,” said Fenton. “One thing I’ve heard a lot about...I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I’ve always heard it’s difficult to develop in Branson, it’s difficult to bring a new business in or get developments off the ground and it’s kind of a tedious process.
“One of the things I want to look at is how can we be more business friendly? How can we be more friendly to, or accommodating to the folks looking to bring in some new businesses here, and develop here?...That’s something that I want to get more information on and start to address right away.”
Working as a lawyer, Fenton does want residents to know that he values reason and will always be listening to what the community has to say.
“I want people to know I’m reasonable, I’m rational, I’m a silent observer type. I like to sit back and take in all the information and gather as much information from all sides as possible. I want people to know that I try not to come in with my mind made up, or for a predetermined outcome, because I want to hear how the decisions we’re making...affect people. I think in any decision we face, there’s going to be an impact,” said Fenton.
“I want to make sure that I’m hearing all sides of that and taking that feedback and coming to, maybe not the decision that everybody likes, but at least the decision that’s based on facts and information as presented and reasoning through that and coming to a decision that will be in the best interest of the community and folks that live here.”
Even though campaigning didn’t go entirely the way he wanted, Fenton is looking forward to getting to know those in the community and being a voice for his ward.
“I ran unopposed and unfortunately, just because of timing, I wasn’t able to make some of the candidate forums. I want people to know that they are always welcome to reach out to me,” said Fenton. “They can call me, they can email me, they can text me, however they want to get a hold of me. I’m very much a people person, I enjoy getting to know people. I’m really looking forward to getting to know the people in my ward, and throughout the city.
“I just want people to know that I’m always an ear, available to listen to what they have to say and for them to bounce their concerns off of. I didn’t get that opportunity throughout the campaign very much, I regret that, but I do look forward to that opportunity. I want people to know that I am very receptive to their feedback and comments. Hopefully they feel welcome to call me and talk to me and voice their concerns.”
To speak with Ward II Alderman Cody Fenton, email cfenton@bransonmo.gov.
