Elevate Branson, a local organization addressing and helping solve the root cause of generational poverty, recently received a $35,000 sponsorship for their affordable housing plan.
According to a press release from Elevate Branson, they received a $35,000 sponsorship from James Leon Combs, a local citizen and supporter of the Ozarks, at the beginning of July.
The sponsorship will be attributed to Elevate Branson’s tiny home affordable housing plan called Elevate Community, which seeks to give safe, permanent, and affordable housing for the Tri-Lakes area.
Combs is a retired business owner and holds many board and leadership roles and positions throughout the region. He has a heart for providing resources to those who are limited, according to the release.
“All over the country, including the Branson area, there’s a desperate need for affordable housing,” Combs said in the release. “There’s nothing like having a place to come home to after a hard day’s work. I started life with very little, but I have been so blessed in many ways. My late wife Dot always had a big heart for those who were struggling, so I wanted to give back and honor her memory with a tiny home sponsorship.”
Elevate Branson plans to support 70 tiny homes and support services for low-income residents in Branson, according to the release. These tiny homes will be available to rent. Each tiny home will include a separate bedroom and kitchen space, for less than the average cost of an extended stay motel room.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visited the tiny home community earlier in July and endorsed the project. This sponsorship is an additional step in the direction of fulfilling their goal.
Bryan Stallings, co-founder and executive director of Elevate Branson, said he loves seeing the community work together to make this dream a reality.
“We have been fortunate to receive $2.9 million in grants thus far to get the project started. It will take all of us as a community to see this project fully developed,” Stallings said in an email. “It’s exciting to be a part of something much bigger than myself or our organization. Seeing the community come together to sponsor these homes is exciting, because each sponsor has the opportunity to have a ‘Care Team’ or an opportunity to mentor the resident.”
For more information about Elevate Branson visit elevatebranson.org.
For more information about the affordable housing plan, contact Bryan Stallings at bryan.stallings@elevatebranson.org
