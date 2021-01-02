It’s a boy. The first baby to be born at Cox Medical Center Branson in 2021 has arrived.
At 9:53 a.m. on Jan. 1, Wesley Jordan Horn was born weighing in at nine pounds and 21 ¾ inches long.
Baby Wesley is the second child for Brian and Hannah of Branson. Brian said Wesley’s birth is a joyous way to end the notorious 2020.
“He represents the start of new and better times,” said Brian in a press release.
Big brother Walker is five-years-old and can’t wait to meet his new little brother.
