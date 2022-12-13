During the summer and fall fair season, College of the Ozarks dairy students had the opportunity to show cows in various classes at the Missouri State Fair and the Ozark Empire Fair.
C of O Dairy Manager Ryan Bilyeu and his students presented their best dairy cattle and placed well in the overall competitions, collecting nearly 40 awards which included Premier Breeder at the Missouri State Fair.
The College of the Ozarks W. Alton Jones Dairy raises Holstein, Ayrshire, and Jersey cows. The college institutes a “farm to fork” experience, by which the milk obtained from the farm is processed and bottled by students and distributed to the on-campus consumers, such as The Keeter Center and Pearl Rogers Dining Center. Through the entire process of development, students work to make the complete product: rich milk used in the production of beverages and home-made ice cream, sold in Nettie Marie’s College Creamery.
“The cool thing is that students get to see it full circle,” Bilyeu said. “They see the baby calf born, grow up, calve for the first time, start milking, the milk processed, and finally, the milk delivered to the consumer. To see the consumer drink the milk with a smile makes us excited about all the hard work we have done, knowing it’s all worth it.”
Madison Calton, a senior agricultural business major with a minor in accounting from Tishomingo, Oklahoma, has worked in the dairy for three years with no experience in dairy farming growing up. She grew up on a hog farm. After college, Calton said she’d love to work for Midwest Dairy.
“I have grown in my knowledge of the dairy industry,” Calton said. “When I first started working at the College’s dairy farm, I didn’t know much about cows at all. Now, I can teach others about the dairy industry. I learned how to drive tractors, breed cows, milk cows, and understand more about how animal vaccines work. Through this experience over the last few years, I found a special love for the dairy industry. Overall, I gained valuable managing skills as well.”
College of the Ozarks’ rankings are listed below.
Missouri State Fair
Premier Breeder
Ayrshire:
2nd place Spring Calf
3rd place Winter Heifer
Holstein:
1st place Dry Cow
1st place Produce of Dam
1st place Breeder’s Herd
1st Best Three Females
1st place Senior 2-year-old
2nd place Fall Heifer
2nd place Summer Yearling
2nd place Exhibitor’s Herd
2nd place Dairy Herd
2nd place Daughter Dam
3rd Place Produce of Dam
4th place Winter Heifer
4th place Junior 2-year-old
4th place Senior 3-year-old
6th place Summer Yearling
7th place Fall Heifer
Ozark Empire Fair
Holstein Premier Breeder
Holstein Premier Exhibitor
Ayrshire:
1st place Spring Calf
1st place Winter Heifer
Holstein:
1st place Best Three Junior Females
1st place Produce of Dam
1st place Breeder’s Herd
1st place Senior 2-year-old
2nd place Exhibitor’s Herd
2nd place Junior 2-year-old
2nd place senior 3-year-old
2nd place Produce of Dam
2nd place Best Three Senior Females
3rd place Winter Heifer
3rd place Fall Heifer
4th place Fall Heifer
5th place Summer Yearling
6th place Summer Yearling
Honorable Mention Intermediate Champion
