The Southern Missouri Arts Connection will host its 3rd Annual Post-It Note Show through the month of October, beginning with a reception on Friday, Oct. 7, from 6 until 9 p.m.
The show will take place at the SMAC Art Center, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister. It is a way to display art from local and regional artists, but also raises funds to support SMAC’s efforts to keep the arts alive in the Hollister and Branson community.
The reception and viewing are free to the public. Vintage Paris will have a coffee kiosk on site for opening night, and this year early access to the event is available for $10.
The show, which features 3”x3” sized artwork, features different types of work created with different mediums and styles of art, with a variety of paper, wood panels, mini canvases and Post-It Notes. Last year’s show featured more than 450 pieces of art from 45 artists, according to SMAC’s event page on Facebook. Each piece of art will be sold for $5, and is available based on a first-come basis.
The event page says SMAC is spotlighting the Child Abuse Prevention and Elimination Foundation (CAPE). CAPE is a non-profit organization designed to bridge the gap between funding and mental health care so that no child or family goes without the care desperately needed to heal from abuse. Information about the organization will be on hand at the art center.
For information regarding the Post-It Note art show, visit www.smac-art.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.