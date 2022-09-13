The Branson Area Lodging Association is hosting the 3rd Annual Jay Wilson Memorial golf tournament on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The tournament will be held at the Pointe Royale Golf Course at 142 Clubhouse Drive in Branson, and has a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Proceeds for the event will benefit the Jay Wilson Hospitality Scholarship. There is a noon registration which will include a boxed lunch, 18 holes of golf with a cart, dinner and an awards ceremony.
There will be gift bags and prizes for “Closest to the Pin,” “Longest Drive” and “Longest Putt,” with a chance to win a $10,000 cash prize.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams in each flight.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, the Wilson Hospitality Scholarship was established by the Branson Area Lodging Association Board of Directors with approval from Wilson’s family to celebrate his hospitality legacy and passion for Branson and education.
For more information, call (417) 559-3869 or email to info@bransonarealodging.com.
