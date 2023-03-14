An art exhibit showcasing the works of area children will take place in March.
The Table Rock Art Guild will present their 39th Annual Children’s Art Show from Wednesday, March 23 to Friday, March 25. The exhibit showcases artwork created by students across Stone and Taney Counties. Teachers from 11 schools submitted curated pieces by artists in kindergarten to sixth grade.
A public reception will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with children art activities and refreshments.
A local parent, Erica Abell-Holland, whose children were selected for shows in 2021 and 2022 said it was a great experience.
“Participation at past exhibits has proven the need to open more doors for local youth to shine,” Abell-Holland said in a statement. “Art is intended to interact with the observer, and so when children see other students’ art, there is a thread between them that could lead to both of them trying something new and creative.”
Committee Chair for the Children’s Art Show Brenda Viveiros said the guild is community minded and wants to spotlight the local arts industry.
“Table Rock Art Guild is dedicated to representing the value of visual arts in the community,” Viveiros said. “We invite our friends and neighbors to inquire about our vision for strengthening the local arts industry.”
The event is held at the Table Rock Art Guild Art Gallery, located inside Claybough Plaza at 11016 State Highway 76.
The Table Rock Art Guild’s purpose is:
- Promote the advancement of art in the local area
- Acquaint art-oriented people with others and encourage members to further their talents
- Promote guild member events like art festivals and art exhibitions.
For more information visit the TRAG Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TRAG2022 or contact the Gallery at 417-272-1150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.