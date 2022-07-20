Two tire store workers suffered injuries on Wednesday, July 20, after a tire exploded in Forsyth .
The Central Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a call of an explosion at the Tire Crew store just after 9 a.m.
“We responded this morning around 9:11 a.m. to a report of an explosion at the Tire Crew with two people down at time of report unknown type of explosion,” CTCFPD Chief Douglas Bower told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Upon our arrival at the scene we found two employee's that had been badly hurt by a tractor tire that they were attempting to fix and inflate, when it exploded while they were working on it.”
The two employees suffered moderate injuries from the tire explosion.
“There were no other injuries with any other employees at the shop, both patients were transported to Springfield by ambulance for their injuries,” Bower said. “I do not have specific injuries for both patients.”
Bower said working on tires can be dangerous even to skilled workers.
“Tractor tires are some of the most dangerous tires to work on and one should always take as many precautions as possible when doing so,” Bowers said. “(One should) be aware of their surroundings, as well as their location while working on such tires.”
No other information has been released about the accident.
