Drivers in Reeds Spring will need to plan ahead for their drive on Monday, March 20, as road work is planned by MoDOT.
According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri Route 248 will be closed between Missouri Route 13 and Missouri Route 265/413 in Reeds Spring on Monday as crews will be working to replace pipes. No signed detours are planned, so MoDOT advises drivers to find alternative routes.
“Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zones, but will not be able to travel through the work zones,” states the release. “Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working. Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule.”
For more information check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org for road closings/traffic impacts. Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the current work schedule.
