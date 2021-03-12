Reeds Spring R-IV School District is asking residents to approve a 55 cent tax levy increase to help fund the strategic plan that was developed to improve operations in the district.
The levy is known as Prop RS. According to the school’s website, the “R” stands for recruit and retain and the “S” stands for strategic plan.
The following question will appear on the ballot on Tuesday, April 6 for Reeds Spring residents:
“Shall the Board of Education of Reeds Spring R-IV School District be authorized to increase the operating tax levy by $0.55 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation in order to meet the goals of the strategic plan, which includes early childhood education and college and career readiness expansion, hiring additional employees to expand opportunities, and increasing compensation in order to attract and retain quality faculty and staff?”
If this question is approved, the district’s operating tax levy is estimated to increase from $3.0185 to $3.5685 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
“This is my second year in the district and when I arrived I obviously saw that we are a world class area,” said Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi. “It’s a great area to live in. My job was to look at the school system and see if our school system was aligned with (the) quality of our community. Are we performing at the highest levels, are we providing the best opportunities and experiences for our kids?”
Last year, to address these questions, the district put together community committees that developed a community wide strategic plan for the Reeds Spring District to determine how they were going to move forward, said Hirschi.
“There are about 200 stakeholders who were involved in that. We had local business leaders and a lot of different players within our community. We had civic and religious leaders and 120 employees who were involved in various capacities of the planning,” said Hirschi.
According to Hirschi, the levy increase is specifically happening because of the strategic plan.
“When we did a budget estimate of what it would cost to implement the community and board supported strategic plan, it was going to be somewhere between $2.1 and $2.7 million. When we went to the table to discuss how we were going to fund this, a levy was something that we needed to look at,” stated Hirschi.
Reeds Spring School District is 74% funded by the local tax payer. Every district is different depending on their property values and businesses. Some smaller districts might be supported by community taxes and may be more dependent on state or federal money. Reeds Spring is highly dependent on the local tax base, explained Hirschi.
According to Hirschi, the district has had some financial struggles over the last few years.
“We have tried to fix things to get our budget back on track, but we have had to take out loans from the bank to be able to make payroll at the end of the year because we didn’t think we were going to have enough money to pay our staff,” said Hirschi. “Funds have been declining. Unlike some of the districts we were looking at, we as a district haven’t gone to our voters for any kind of increase in a levy. When we started comparing our district to other schools in the area we were at the bottom of that list. It is great that we haven’t had to go to our patrons and say hey we need some support, where these other districts have done so. Some of them on more than one occasion. We haven’t had to do that, but we are at a point now where we need to do that.”
The district has a chart that compares Reeds Spring to these schools who have a higher levy on their website.
The committees could not find any record that shows the last time the district asked for an increase, stated Hirschi. In the late 90s there was a law that was passed that required all school districts in the state to raise the levy.
“We are thinking that was the last time (an increase) was done,” said Hirschi. “We just can’t find anyone who says we have gone to the public to ask them for an increase that wasn’t state mandated. We have been really blessed that we have not had to do that. The 55 cents will land us just a little bit below Branson and would generate around $2.2 million. It will help us address the strategic plan. It will help with some of the financial struggles that we are already dealing with. We feel like that 55 cents is a really good place to land at for our district to do things that the community wants us to do.”
To fill the gap between the $2.2 million that would be brought in by the proposed levy and the $2.7 million that is estimated to complete the strategy, Hirschi said the school district has been working on ways to save money.
“We have been a technology 101 district for some time and the devices we were using in years past had been leased to own,” said Hirschi. “We were spending about $1,200 per device. So, I switched from those high cost devices to essentially a chrome book that is $250. We are saving a lot of money in technology that I feel will be able to cover the gap. Our goal is to create a levy that made sense that wasn’t taxing people too much but (we) also don’t want to come back to the voters in the next five years and have to do this again.”
There are seven strategies in Reeds Spring’s strategic plan that the levy would be used for, explained Hirschi. These strategies are:
- Early childhood education, to expand and service our community with the number of kids we can provide early education to.
- Academic excellence, ensuring we have the best curriculum and instructional programs ready for our kids by improving professional development and quality of practices going into the classroom.
- Student well being, to expand staffing by hiring some social workers to work with the families in the community. That will support more intentional focus and individualized attention for behavior for social and emotional development as well as academics.
- Retain and recruit, to address significantly our teacher pay structure to be able increase those compensations to attract more world class employees and retain them within our organization.
- Community awareness and engagement, to solidify our brand and marketing so that when people hear about the district they know it is a phenomenal world class school to attract families and employees.
- College and career readiness, to expand and implement more real world experiences and opportunities for students, including internships and apprenticeships experiences.
- Funding, to continue to be transparent about district expenses and financial issues and give annual updates on funds the district used.
Hirschi explained, the strategic plan includes addressing two facilities within the district. There are plans to update the oldest building in the district, Gibson Technical Career Center to stay competitive and offer more programs for students from Reeds Spring as well as students from surrounding schools. There is also a plan addressing the potential of a new early childhood education building to be able to accommodate more children and more teachers.
“(These buildings) will not be built with the levy money,” said Hirschi. “The levy money would be going to just operations. It’s not going to go to actual capital improvements projects, We are working on a plan B to figure out how we are going to build these without taxing our patrons. The district and community is a phenomenal one that is willing to support kids and at the end of the day this isn’t about individuals it’s about kids and how we can create the best experience for our children who will hopefully return to our community and live here.”
For more information you can visit Reeds Spring School District website at https://www.rs-wolves.com/
