On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual gala. The theme this year was 'Our Sweet Hometown.'
The night gala was held at the Forsyth Elks Lodge and the building was at capacity for the event.
Andrea McCotter, who is resigning her position at the Forsyth Chamber office, was given a certificate of appreciation for her dedication by Rose Backlin. McCotter will be joining the Forsyth Board soon.
AJ Fahr
AJ Fahr
Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce Board Secretary Jeff Walls was the emcee for the gala.
AJ Fahr
Karla Yearly was given a special award by Rose Backlin for her years of service on the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce Board.
AJ Fahr
The Rising Star was awarded to Thrive. Accepting was Thrive Owner Kiely Philipian. It was presented by Andrea McCotter.
AJ Fahr
Board Member Natosha Clough presented the Excellence in Business Award to Sasha Kramer at Kramer’s Pharmacy.
AJ Fahr
he Nonprofit Award was given to the Forsyth Mason #453 and the Eastern Star # 32. Renee Daniels presented and Linda Bracey, JT Bracey and Nicole Rice accepted.
AJ Fahr
The event was catered by T and K Catering out of Cedar Creek.
AJ Fahr
Chamber President Rose Backlin gave special pins to the Forsyth Chamber Board and addressed the crowd on the exceptional year the Chamber had in 2022.
AJ Fahr
Jeff Walls presented Roxanne Amundsen with one of the three Golden Heart awards for her work in the community.
AJ Fahr
Terri Williams, who was unable to attend, was awarded the third Golden Heart award of the night. Jeff Walls presented and Marilyn Atchley accepted the award on Terri’s behalf.
AJ Fahr
Viola Beyer’s son Noah presented her with one of three Golden Heart awards.
AJ Fahr
Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce President Rose Backlin presented Wally and Shamron Bauer of Bauer Boys Plumbing with the award 2023 Excellence in Leadership award.
AJ Fahr
The 'Our Sweet Hometown' program for the evening.
AJ Fahr
