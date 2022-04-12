The Reeds Spring High School has announced Chris Funk will be the next assistant principal.
Funk will succeed Brian Moler, who is taking over as Director of Gibson Technical Center next year, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District. Funk will begin his new role this summer in July.
Funk has been in education for 19 years, serving as a Physical Education teacher and Behavior Intervention Specialist. Funk also served as the head baseball coach at Reeds Spring High School for 18 years.
Reeds Spring High School Principal Isaac Sooter said Funk’s passion for education and the students will be an asset in his new role.
“He cares about kids,” Sooter said. “He has the ability to connect with students while being able to have difficult conversations and high standards for them. No matter what a student has done, Chris will be able to build and sustain relationships to let them know they are a valuable part of RSHS. I look forward to adding his passion and influence to our great staff.”
Funk said he was excited and looks forward to his new role.
“I am extremely honored to serve the amazing staff and students at Reeds Spring High School next year,” Funk said. “I look forward to being a part of the continued commitment to staff and student growth.”
