There’s a new New York style pizza shop in town, and the owner says he can’t wait to become a new local hot spot and help make some memories.
Pizza By the Slice, located at 482 Branson Landing Blvd. Unit 103 in Branson, is in the old Pie Five location next to Qdoba.
“We are extremely community focused. This is our home,” owner Blake Robbins said. “Of course we’re going to serve our tourists, but we get excited about this being one of the spots in Branson where the locals come, you see a bunch of people you know everytime you come in. I just get really excited to be a hometown, local pizza shop serving our community and creating really amazing memories.”
Pizza by the Slice is open Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and it is closed on Sunday.
Robbins says his passion is bringing people together and putting a big smile on everyone’s face. This is something he said he inherited from his mom after growing up in a house that was always entertaining, serving and cooking for their guests, which has also followed him into adulthood.
“As an adult everyone’s always come to my house, we’re always entertaining,” Robbins said. “I have so much fun working really hard to make them something really good and feed it to them and see everybody just loving it and having fun. That brings a ton of joy to me. Now I can do that everyday.”
There are several things, according to Robbins, that make Pizza By the Slice unique, including the fact that they make a 20-inch pizza that is cut six ways.
“We make our dough fresh everyday; we get all the highest quality ingredients; we doctor up a really special sauce; we’ve got the highest grade cheese we could find, the best meats,” Robbins said. “We’ve already had multiple people from New York City and New Jersey give us two thumbs up. … That’s a big deal when a New Yorker tells you (that) you got good pizza.”
Robbins also wants everyone to know Pizza By the Slice is designed to get customers their pizza quickly.
“We are fully staffed and the way we’ve set up our system is to be incredibly fast,” Robbins said. “A lot of people are getting through our line with their food in five minutes. We could even get whole pizzas through in five to 10 minutes.”
Pizza By the Slice is open for dine-in and carry out. Within the next several weeks, it will also be available for delivery through DoorDash.
Call 417-464-6999 for more information. Also check out their social media accounts ‘Pizza By the Slice’ or their website branson.pizza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.