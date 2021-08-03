On Friday, July 30, a new Stone County Clerk was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to fill the vacated position.
Denise Dickens, of Crane, won the appointment as the Stone County Clerk after longtime clerk Cindy Elmore resigned from the post due to personal reasons.
Dickens is a native of Stone County who grew up in the Elsey area between Crane and Galena. Dickens has been married to her husband, Shelby, for 36 years and has two children and six grandchildren.
“We live in Crane. My dad graduated from Crane school. I graduated from Crane school. My kids graduated from Crane school and I have grandkids attending Crane,” Dickens said. “I have lived in the Elsey area all my life. There is no chance of me moving off to anywhere else.”
Dickens was working as an Administrative Assistant in the Stone County Commissioners’ Office until her appointment to Stone County Clerk, according to a press release from the Missouri Governor’s Office.
Dickens said she has worked for Stone County in many capacities and roles for 32 years.
“I have worked for the county for 32 years and 17 of those years I worked in the county clerk’s office,” Dickens said.
According to the release, Dickens is a member of the City of Crane Planning and Zoning Board, Southwest Missouri Solid Waste District N Council, and Ozark Area Community Action Corporation County Advisory and Area Board.
Dickens said she has also been an active member of the Stone County Republican Club for over 20 years.
The process to get an appointment by the governor was nerve wrecking and long, according to Dickens.
“The governor’s appointment process is hard,” Dickens said. “People don’t realize how hard that is.”
The process consists of applying for the appointment, a bunch of paperwork, signing releases, sending in a photo and a resume, and getting recommendations.
“I met in front of the Stone County Republican Central Committee. We met in front of them and of course we gave a little speech and did a little question and answers. I was fortunate enough to get their recommendation,” Dickens said. “Then wait for the governor. It has been a long three weeks.”
Dickens said she is thankful for the support she has gotten from the community, elected officials, and the Stone County Republican Central Committee. She said she was overwhelmed when she found out she was the new county clerk.
“I was ecstatic when I got the call. When I got the call all kinds of emotions went through me,” Dickens said. “You know, you cry, you are thankful, and then compose yourself again.”
As the Stone County Clerk, Dickens and her staff work closely with the Stone County Commissioners.
“The County Clerk is the clerk to the Stone County Commission. We take their minutes, their agenda book, and keep a record of the activities in the county commission,” Dickens said. “We also do all the accounts payable and the payroll for all the offices. We are also the election authority as well.”
Dickens plans to be an active and upfront County Clerk.
“When anybody comes up here, they will see me in the outer office entering bills, doing payroll, working with the insurance, and everything this office does. I will be doing,” Dickens said. “I have staff that may have to show me how to do some things but there is nothing that can’t be learned.”
Dickens said her office will be run with the utmost principles.
“There will be no question or doubt about the integrity or ethics from my office,” Dickens said.
The Stone County Clerk will be on the ballot next year and Dickens said she already intends to run for office.
“I will be putting my name on the ballot for the August 2022 election,” Dickens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.