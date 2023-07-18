From the Branson Tri-Lakes News
Thursday, August 16, 2001
Concealed behind repainted store fronts and tucked between cracks in the sidewalks, the rich history of Reeds Spring lies hidden.
“It’s not anything like it was back then,” Cloe LaRue said about the small Stone County town.
Although some old tales differ, all who tell them seem to agree the town was once very thriving. Longtime residents of the community, LaRue, Imogene and Nelson Holt, described a once busy Reeds Spring that drew out-of-towners to the area for work, shopping and Saturday afternoon drawings.
“The railroad is what made Reeds Spring,” Nelson Holt said. “I think my dad said the first passenger train came in 1904.”
Building the railroad was just the beginning, though. It was because of the railroad that Stone County residents were able to make a living cutting timber and growing tomatoes for the next half-century.
“There was once a lot of white oak timber in the area,” Nelson Holt said. “People from all over the area would make the railroad ties. Tie buyers would be lined up and then the rail cars would ship them out.”
LaRue said everyone who had timber cut ties. During the early 1900s, until about 1920, selling ties was how many residents made a living.
“It was once the world’s leading tie center,” Nelson Holt said.
After the timber was cut off the land, people began growing tomatoes in the 1920s. Several tomato canneries in and around the town brought work to many Stone County residents.
“A lot of people worked at the tomato canneries,” Nelson Holt said. “Young girls would peel tomatoes all summer to buy new clothes for school.”
During the depression, Nelson Holt said many people began selling cedar posts. Flat bed trucks would haul cedar posts north. The trucks would return full of corn so farmers could feed their livestock.
In the early 1950s, construction of the Table Rock Dam drew more workers to Stone County, LaRue said.
“The town itself was really prospering,” she said.
Imogene Holt said, at that time, there wasn’t a Branson West or Kimberling City for Reeds Spring to compete with.
“We had quite an area to draw from,” she said. “The population really hasn’t changed that much, but then it was quite a drawing card. At one time, we had six grocery stores. Now there are none.”
Besides several grocery stores, LaRue said there was a doctor’s office, Chevrolet dealership, clothing store, auto parts store, feed store and several filling stations. Imogene Holt moved to the area in 1947 to teach.
“We had 200 students from first to 12th grades,” Imogene Holt said.
She said grocery shoppers filled the streets on Saturdays and then stayed for the afternoon when stores would draw out shoppers’ names and give away prizes.
“In 1927, Guy Hardaway had a mercantile place,” Nelson Holt said. “He’d give you a ticket for a give-a-way. In 1927, he gave away a new two-door Chevrolet. There were more people in Reeds Spring than I’d ever seen. George Horn, who lived near Ance Creek, won the car. He couldn’t even drive. When I got out of the service in 1946, they were still driving that car.”
He said after that drawing, people flocked to the town on Saturday afternoons regularly hoping to hear their names called.
As time passed, the drawings, canneries and crowds came to an end. Imogene Holt said in 1965, a flood washed away part of the town.
LaRue said the last factory was shut down in 1968.
“Most every store sustained some damage,” Imogene Holt said. “Then, a lot of the town burned in the 1980’s. There was a whole block that burned.”
Nelson Holt said the grocery store, and all that drew people to the small town, are a thing of the past.
(Editor’s Note: The “Looking Back” stories are published just as they were in the original printing. Because of this, there will, at times, be grammatical and punctuation errors. For the sake of preservation, Branson Tri-Lakes News has opted to leave it as is.)
