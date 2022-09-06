Ozarks Food Harvest is asking area residents to help during their Hunger Action Month events in September.
All funds raised during the month will be used to benefit OFH’s Weekend Backpack Program, which provides children in need with nutritious meals every weekend during the school year.
“We’re asking the community to get involved in simple ways this month, as families continue to deal with increased prices for food,” Ozarks Food Harvest President/CEO Bart Brown said in a statement. “Making a donation, scheduling a volunteer session or supporting one of our partners are all ways to help our neighbors in need right now.”
OFH provides over 58,000 backpacks per year across its 28-county service area, which includes Stone and Taney counties. Providing one backpack for a student every weekend during the school year costs $30 a month, or $360 a year.
Some of the events where residents can help fund the Weekend Backpack Program include:
Go Orange Auction is Sept. 14 through Sept. 16. Participants can bid on silent auction items and packages from local shops, restaurants and artists to benefit Ozarks Food Harvest’s Weekend Backpack Program.
Tea Bar & Bites Apron Fashion Show is Sept. 22 and hosted by Kelly Smith of Ozarks Fox AM. Participants can bid on handmade and vintage aprons. Tickets to the event are limited and can be purchased at Tea Bar & Bites Bakery or by calling 417-866-7500.
Empty Bowls with Panera Bread is Sept. 30. Participants can purchase and bid on bowls handcrafted by local artists with proceeds benefiting the Weekend Backpack Program. Participants can also purchase or bid on bowls online from Sept. 26 through Sept. 29.
More information about mentioned events and other opportunities to support OFH during Hunger Action Month can be found at hungeractionmonth.info.
