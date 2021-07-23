More than a year after announcing their coming to Branson, Ross Dress for Less finally opened their doors at their new location.
The retail store, which resides in the old Bed Bath and Beyond location at 1057 Branson Hills Parkway, opened on Friday, July 16.
According to their website, Ross Dress for Less has been around since 1982 with the focus of “bringing our customers a constant stream of high quality department and specialty store brands at extraordinary savings a.k.a. bargains, while providing an easy, fun and organized shopping experience.”
Ross Dress for Less is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information visit their website rossstores.com or follow them on Facebook ‘Ross Dress for Less (Branson, MO).’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.