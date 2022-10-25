A man from Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday, Oct. 24, five miles west of Protem in Taney County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Robert Moyer, 52, of Arlington, Texas was traveling west on US 160, when his 2014 Honda Goldwing ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Moyer was pronounced deceased at the scene by Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen and transported to Snapp Bearden Funeral Home in Branson. Troop D reported this incident as their 110th fatality crash for 2022. Moyer was wearing his seat belt, according to the online crash report.
