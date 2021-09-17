Branson Tri-Lakes News, in partnership with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, is hosting a blood drive in Hollister on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The blood drive will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will take place in the main room of the newspaper offices in Hollister. CBCO is currently reporting a significant need for all blood types after reserves have dropped significantly.
“Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports less than a one-day supply of most blood types,” a press release from CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim stated. “The turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. On the hospital side, blood transfusions are taking place at levels not seen in several years. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.”
All successful donors will receive a heather grey CBCO t-shirt featuring mountains, a bear and the message ‘Stay Wild Give Blood Be a Lifesaver.’ Blood donors will also have their choice of two gift certificates from either Pasghettis, Famous Dave’s, Imax Branson or Sonic Drive-In.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Community Blood Center of the Ozarks back to our office in Hollister for the second time this year,” said Branson Tri-Lakes News General Manager Mandy Farrow. “At our blood drive on July 28, the community came together to provide 37 successful blood donations. We look forward to seeing the return of our July donors and hopefully welcoming in some new faces as well.”
The Branson Tri-Lakes News is located at 200 Industrial Park Drive in Hollister, just past the Ozark Mountain YMCA and Taney County Surplus Freight and Grocery Outlet on the right.
While not required, appointments for the blood drive on Wednesday are strongly encouraged. To schedule an appointment or to learn more about the organization visit cbco.org/donate-blood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.