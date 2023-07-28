The Southern Missouri Arts Connection will be featuring the art of Olof Pierson in his solo exhibit, “Missing the Mark”.
The exhibit will run from Friday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 26 in the SMAC Art Center gallery, located on historic Downing Street in Hollister. An opening reception will be held in conjunction with First Friday Art Walk on Friday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. Both the exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. Attendees will have an opportunity to view the exhibit, tour the private studios and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
Pierson will discuss his work and answer questions at 8 p.m.
“Missing the Mark” is a series of paintings and sculptures made from wood, stone and steel.
“The pieces I created are rooted in the lifelong internal dialogue regarding the ever-unbalanced scale of who we want to be and who we actually are,” Pierson said.
Pierson’s large-scale painted pieces come in the form of abstract expressionism as it relates to his theme, with symbolic sculptures, which he says are meant to stir the soul.
Each month during their exhibits, SMAC highlights a local non-profit organization which serves the area. This month, SMAC is drawing attention to Christian Action Ministries, which opened its first food pantry in 1985. It has since opened a second food pantry in Forsyth and a mobile outreach to Bradleyville, Cedarcreek, Protem, Rockaway Beach, Merriam Woods, Hollister and Branson. Last year, CAM assisted more than 40,000 residents of Taney County and distributed more than two million pounds of food.
For more information about Southern Missouri Arts Connection, its exhibits and classes, visit www.smac-art.org.
