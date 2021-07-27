An unnamed 21-year-old Forsyth man throwing rocks over the bluff at the scenic overlook on Highway Y in Forsyth slipped and fell on Sunday, July 25. Central Taney County Fire Protection District Chief Doug Bower tells Branson Tri-Lakes News that the situation appears to be an accident.
“He just slipped and went over the bluff,” Bower said. “He fell about 75 to 100 feet. He was wedged between a rock and a tree, where he was able to hang on.”
Bower said once rescue crews arrived on the scene it took about an hour for firefighters to rappel down to the victim. Once they brought him up the bluff, he was transported by the Taney County Ambulance District to the Elks Lodge, where he was flown to Springfield for treatment.
CTCFPD was assisted by the Taney County Western Fire Protection District, Taney County Sheriff’s Department, and the TCAD.
As of Monday afternoon, Chief Bower said the victim was home from the hospital and resting.
