The June 1 public hearing on proposed zoning changes in Kimberling City saw 11 residents take to the podium to speak, in addition to several members of the public who commented from their seats.
Among those who spoke were several residents who own homes on Woodland Avenue and Kimberling Boulevard, whose properties would go from Residential 1 properties to Commercial 1 in the proposal. They spoke of their concerns over only having 100 citizens surveyed out of a population of over 2,300, the ability to sell their homes in the future, what would happen if their homes suffered damage and needed to be rebuilt, and questioned what it meant to be grandfathered in under the proposal.
“I have been here since 2005. I was told that we were grandfathered in, which is fine, but we also own the lot that is from our house down to Woodland,” said Mark Newsom, who resides on Woodland Court. “(What) if there is more than 60% damage done to your house, like if a tornado comes through or a fire or something like that? I want to live in that house until I die. I took care of my parents and they both passed away at my house in hospice care. It is more than just a house to me. If I have structural damage that is beyond 60%, (the proposal) is saying I have to move, correct?”
Brandon Jenson with Southwest Missouri Council of Government answered, explaining that under the current proposal if properties that are being changed from residential to commercial were to sustain 60% damage or more the property would no longer be used as a residence.
According to Kimberling City City Clerk Laura Cather at the meeting, if damage over 60% were to happen to a residence that is grandfathered in, the homeowner could come before planning and zoning to ask for an exception to rebuild the home.
“If you have that problem and you are building it back, you can come and have a variance for that property,” said Cather. “If the exception is granted. You would have to plead your case to planning and zoning and then be approved by the board of aldermen. So it is an extra step that (homeowners) would have to do but it is allowable.”
Jim Podwinski and his wife Deb both spoke at the meeting about their concerns over their new home being converted to a C1 zone under the current proposal.
“You are dealing with people’s properties and their homes,” said Jim, who resides on Kimberling Boulevard. “I am on the east side of Kimberling Boulevard. We are fighting for our homes and our property. I have a house that was permitted to be built in 2018, my wife and I purchased it and closed on it May of 2019. Less than two years and if something happens to my house and you guys are telling me I have to get a variance, which I am sure there is no guarantee that I will (be allowed) to rebuild that property the way it is. So (if that happens) what do I do with my mortgage? - This is just a joke. My wife and I worked hard for what we got. I bought this house because we love the area. We finally bought a property here which is what we have always wanted to do. Not two years later and you guys are going to rezone it C1, so if something happens at 60% (damage by) a fire, tornado or whatever basically I am out of luck. You are dealing with my financial well-being here.”
Cheers and applause erupted from the crowd as Jim spoke.
“We have a brand new house and I can’t stand the thought of you guys taking my house. A fire or tornado would take it to 60%. I don’t want to build a hair salon, restaurants or a small office,” said Deb. “I bought this to retire (in). I don’t understand. There are four houses right here, and there is so much empty property, why do you want the houses? Why can’t you keep my property residential?”
However, not all who took to the podium were against the proposal.
“The way (the city) is actually doing business, I appreciate. The fact that a few years ago (the city) didn’t even know how (they) were going to get sewer equipment working, because there were no funds in coffers because there was no commercial business. The city dried up doing nothing for a lot of years. The city couldn’t rebuild things. The city was going downhill,” said David Bauer, who resides on Marina Way. “It is a good proposal. - From my experience I don’t want to take (anyones) homes but this is the best year I have seen Kimberling City in a lot of years. There is a lot of usage at the park, there are more people running, there is money going into this city. We have to change somehow and in some direction to advance and stay in business. If you can’t even pump your sewer out of your sewer because you don’t have any money, you have to do something to create it. I think the city is trying to add some diversity to it, but also bring some money to the coffers, so they can afford to be a growing city and not die like a lot of cities you see around here.”
In addition to Newsom, the Podwinskis and Bauer, Terry Gooch, Leona Baughman, Andy Murphy, Krista Johnson, Dave Anderson, and Elaine Kamykowski also spoke. Resident Marcel Glynn also spoke at the meeting, but reached out to the Branson Tri-Lakes News a few days later to discuss her concerns in a phone conversation.
“When I got that letter that they were going to rezone and they were changing my home to commercial, I called the realtor that I bought my house from. - She called the bank that she deals with and they told her that they would not lend any money to anyone to buy my house in a commercial neighborhood. I was told that even if it is grandfathered in, it will still be zoned C1, neighborhood commercial, which means I can not sell my house. I am fighting for my property,” said Glynn. “I will do everything there is, because I don’t care if it is grandfather in, they are still trying to change my property. I am not going to let this happen. I don’t know what I am going to do. I don’t care if the city (has) a business development area. They have a golf course over here that has been empty for eight years, it would be a beautiful place to put it. It is right off of (Highway) 13. There are places that they (could) do it, but you don’t steal somebody’s home. Me, my husband and the Podwinskis will not stop until we know our homes are safe. We will not (stop). I will do everything there is to save my home.”
For more information see ‘Kimberling City makes rezoning presentation at public hearing.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.