Forsyth voters approved a tax on sales of adult-use marijuana within city limits.
The tax issue was on the ballot during the Tuesday, Aug. 8, General Election. The 3% Marijuana Sales Tax in Forsyth passed with 72% of the vote. With 223 votes for yes and 61 votes no. The tax is earmarked to be used for public safety.
There is currently no marijuana dispensary in Forsyth, but Forsyth Mayor Missi Hesketh told Branson Tri-Lakes News before the election, the city was looking down the road in case one ever opened within city limits.
“Forsyth (put) the marijuana tax question on the ballot as a proactive measure, in the case a dispensary should open within city limits, so we can collect that tax revenue to benefit our police department,” Hesketh said. “This tax (will) allow us to maintain competitive salaries and benefits for our (police) officers who work to keep our streets safe and enforce the laws. Should a dispensary open in Forsyth the tax, as written in the ballot question, benefits public safety, in the form of our police department.”
The tax will only go into effect if a dispensary opens and be only on the purchase of adult-use marijuana and would not affect anyone who does not purchase marijuana.
“Much like the alcohol and tobacco tax, if you don’t use those products you are not impacted,” Hesketh said.
Missouri voters approved the legalization of adult-use marijuana during the November 2022 general election, and now city and county governments are working to get the sales of the adult-use marijuana taxed.
For more information call Forsyth City Hall at (417) 546-4763.
