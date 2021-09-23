Forsyth School District is celebrating its Homecoming week.
Forsyth High School will host its Homecoming football game vs. Stockton on Friday, Oct. 1. The game will begin at 7 p.m., according to the Forsyth School District.
The school will be having ‘Spirit Week’ activities between Monday Sept. 27 to Friday, Oct. 1. Posters will be displayed throughout the school with daily activities. Students are asked to wear class colors on Friday, Homecoming day.
- Seniors should wear black
- Juniors should wear white
- Sophomores should wear blue
- Freshmen should wear red
A Homecoming Parade will take place on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at the Community Presbyterian Church of Forsyth, located at 271 Main Street, and will end at the high school. The parade will be followed by a pep rally at the football field.
Forsyth Mayor Kelly Doughtery said at the Sept. 20 Board of Aldermen Meeting, she wanted residents to be aware of the parade time and the route to help with any traffic issues, which may occur.
On Friday, Oct. 1, the high school will hold a pep assembly during 7th hour and panther time. The pep assembly will be held at the football field.
The King and Queen coronation will take place at halftime. The Homecoming Dance will immediately follow the game on the Softball Field and will end at 11:30 p.m. The cost of the dance is $3 per student, according to the district.
