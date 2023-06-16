“Food is everything we are. It’s an extension of nationalist feeling, ethnic feeling, your personal history, your province, your region, your tribe, your grandma. It’s inseparable from those from the get-go.”
In Danny Parkinson’s case, this quote from the late Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain, sums up the last few years of his life.
Parkinson, a 2020 graduate of Hollister High School, has been busy pursuing his dream of working in the culinary arts. Parkinson’s love for the trade came at an early age, which he attributes to his grandmother.
“When I was younger, I liked watching my grandma. She always made our birthday cakes when we were younger and they were always fun,” Parkinson said. “She was really talented and creative and liked desserts and baking. That’s what really got me more into it.”
Danny was active in the FFA during his freshman and sophomore years and enrolled in the culinary arts program at Gibson Technical Center as a junior where he began participating in cooking competitions.
“I found a way to connect the Ag program and culinary arts together and I was really involved in dairy foods,” Parkinson said. “I was judging dairy foods with FFA. I was tasting cheeses and doing more of the culinary-like techniques, and then I did food science. It really spiked my interest in that. At Gibson Tech they have a program called SkillsUSA where they have different career paths out there. And in each of them, we can have a competition. I was placing good in some areas and they offered me scholarships.”
Participating in SkillsUSA and the culinary arts program at Gibson Technical Center cleared a path for Parkinson to attend Sullivan University in Louisville, KY.
“I graduated high school in 2020 and moved straight to Kentucky,” Parkinson said. “That was right in the middle of the pandemic. I was there for about two years. With the degree, we were required to take an internship program. I didn’t want to do like everyone else and go to work in a different state. I wanted to see how far I could go; so me and a couple of my friends from school looked at some programs that were foreign internships.”
Parkinson said he completed his paperwork and the school approved it. Suddenly he was off to Europe. The program was 12 weeks; 10 weeks of hands-on work and two weeks of taking a language course. Parkinson said he stayed for 90 days, the course of his visa.
“It gave me a little bit of time where I could travel and see the whole country,” Parkinson said.
While in Europe, Parkinson traveled to Paris, Arlis, Nice, Montpellier, and La Grande-Motte in France, as well as multiple locations in Italy, United Kingdom and Netherlands.
“I was there most of the time in Montpellier, on the Mediterranean Sea,” Parkinson said. “I worked at a restaurant and made their desserts for the lunch and dinner menu. Then when they had special events, I’d help with the line and help cook. It was great. I learned a lot from the experience.”
As Parkinson sees it, hospitality is a key ingredient to his career.
“When you go into smaller cities (abroad), mom and pop stores are always so nice,” Parkinson said. “They speak to you like you are their family. That’s what I want to do. I want to have that connection.”
After he completes his education, Parkinson said he hopes to open his own shop in the Tri-Lakes area.
“I would love to open my own bakery and I would love to do that in this area,” Parkinson said. “And then just connect with the guests I serve.”
Parkinson said his hope from there would be to franchise, while keeping the integrity of a mom and pop bakery with a connection to its visitors.
Parkinson will graduate in October with an Associate of Science Degree in Baking and Pastry Arts, and then plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hospitality Management, as well as a degree in business.
“I see this bright future. I hope it goes that way because there’s so much that can happen from now to then,” he said.
With some drive, determination and hope, it will likely turn out to be a piece of cake.
