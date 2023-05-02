The Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 hosted a chicken dinner to benefit the mission of a 10-year-old girl, who wants to give back to veterans.
On Saturday, April 15, a charity chicken dinner was held at the Elks Lodge. The funds raised will go to help raise money for Serenity Honors, who has a mission for veterans issues. Each year Honors selects a veterans issue to raise money for. This year, Honors chose to host The Wall that Heals in Springfield, MO on Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 11.
In addition to proceeds from the meal, the lodge held a patriotic themed silent auction and a 50/50 raffle with those funds also going to Serenity’s mission. The lodge was able to raise and donate $2,500 to Serenity’s efforts.
The Wall that Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D. C. The Wall is transported from communities via a 53-foot trailer and this trailer opens up and transforms into a mobile education center. The Wall will be in Springfield, MO in June and will be at the Wesley United Methodist Church, located at 922 W. Republic Road. It will be open 24 hours and will be free to the public.
“The Kimberling City Elks Lodge was honored to be a part of Serenity’s mission as we are deeply committed to veterans issues,” Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505 Public Relations Officer Keoka Ketcher said.
For more information on the Wall that Heals event visit thewallthatheals-serenityhonors2023.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.