The Brook Wellness Center hosted a free event for families.
On Saturday, June 3, The Brook Wellness Center celebrated its birthday with its 3rd Annual Family Fun Day event at Shoals bend Park in Forsyth.
“So we’re doing this event for a lot of reasons,” The Brook Wellness Center President Rosie Robinson told Branson Tri-lakes News. “The number one is this is how we celebrate our birthday. We are celebrating our fifth birthday. That’s one. But the second one is because there’s a lot of families that can’t go to Silver Dollar City, because they can’t afford it. So we want families to be able to come and have fun. So we use it as adults to celebrate a birthday, but also we have our vendors along with our resource vendors. We have a Christian Action Ministries here giving out food. The Taney County Health Department is here with vaccines. Faith Community (Health) is here to help those who are under insured or not insured. The Forsyth Fire Department and the Taney County Sheriff’s are here. We have games set up for kids and a bouncy house, so there are options for a lot of different people like that.”
Robinson said it was important to be able to bring a day of fun to the children of the area.
“We have face painting and a raffle. We’ve got loads of toys to raffle for the kids,” Robinson said. “You know we have the fire truck, because we want the kids to be able to see what it’s like to have some fun ‘training’ with firefighters. The Sheriff’ Office is here with patrol cars. We just want children and parents to have fun and to enjoy the activities and the food. There’s no pressure. They can just come and just play.”
Robinson said local organizations and businesses donated food for The Brook to serve to families free of charge.
“Ignite church gave us 200 hot dogs and King Saver gave us 200 hamburgers,” Robinson said. “Dollar General gave us two coolers, plates and forks. Someone else donated chips. They helped make today fun for the kids. When we said, ‘Hey, we have this Family Fun Day.’ They said, ‘What can we donate?’ Oh my god, it’s so awesome.
For more information on the programs offered by The Brook Wellness Center or to volunteer to help visit www.thebrookwellnesscenter.org.
